Roger Federer has had a remarkable turn of form over the last year.

This January finally saw him win another Grand Slam title, his victory in the Australian Open being his first title win in over five years.

He is back to number two in the ATP rankings and is still cementing his status further as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Former world number one Andre Agassi says things are easy for Federer, but not because his opponents are weak, far from it.

In the likes of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, he is facing some of the greatest competition tennis has ever seen.

No, the key to this success lies in how he plays the game itself.

“Federer is unique,” Agassi said recently in an interview with Le Matin.

“In everything: greatness, precision, easiness. He plays tennis in a different way than others.

"When I say easiness, don't misunderstand me: it's not easy. But it seems Federer controls everything, has a solution for any issue.

“With so many options, he has the power to avoid the physical intimidation that many current players use. He knows that he can play elegantly, smartly, handle his efforts, take his time to get his injuries healed, learn new things and keep investing in his progresses."

Federer, of course, won at Wimdledon this year. It was his eighth title at the venue and he is now looking for the 20th Grand Slam title that could well mark him as the greatest tennis player of modern times.

He lost in his last tournament in a surprising manner, losing in the ATP Tour Finals semi-final against David Goffin, currently ranked number seven in the world.

But, of course, he starts the new year at the Australian Open, ready to defend his title and goes into it the clear favourite. This year he beat Nadal in a thrilling climax, and he will be very keen to see off the Spaniard again along with Djokovic and Murray, if they are both fit and ready to go in time.

Wimbledon will of course be a key target again, however, the competition will no doubt as tough as it's ever been.

Roger Federer has written many stories throughout his long and illustrious career, and it would appear that, despite all those titles and all these years competing, there is a lot more yet to come in the Roger Federer tale.

