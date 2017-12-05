Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the finest footballers to ever play the game.

Real Madrid's Portuguese superstar is expected to tie Messi on five Ballon d'Or's on Thursday following his remarkable end to the 2016/17 campaign.

Ronaldo, 32, helped Zinedine Zidane's side secure a La Liga and Champions League double but has struggled in the the 2017/18 season thus far.

Messi is La Liga's top scorer but recently told the media why he believes he and his rival are unlikely to ever become good friends.

"I don't know if we will be [friends in the future]," Messi told Marca.

"Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other."

"We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak. Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often."

Ronaldo's son & Leo Messi

In January 2015, a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. making acquaintances with the Argentine legend at the Ballon d'Or ceremony went viral.

Ronaldo told Messi: “He watches a video on the internet of all of us and he talks about you,” prompting a coy reaction from his son.

He is now aged seven and this week opened his own account on Instagram, which has already been verified as genuine.

Cristiano Jr. pays tribute to Messi on Instagram

Ronaldo's firstborn son is known to be a fan of Barcelona's greatest ever player and made a surprising tribute on social media.

The youngster posted a photo from January's The Best FIFA Football Awards on Instagram and captioned it "Thank you my idol, Leo Messi."

Not sure Cristiano Jr's dad will be too happy about that.

Ronaldo and Messi are due to meet on Thursday at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where Portugal's all-time record goalscorer is widely expected to win.

They're set to go head-to-head in La Liga on December 23 when Real Madrid host the league leaders at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane's men already trail Barcelona by eight points and desperately need to beat their arch rivals to keep their title hopes alive.

