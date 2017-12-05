Win or lose, it’s been a tough Test for Australia captain Steve Smith.

After the riches of Brisbane, Smith has been dismissed cheaply twice – by his standards at least – in Adelaide and his captaincy has been questioned.

The Australian skipper was famously bowled out by Craig Overton for just 40 in his first innings, and was then dismissed for just six in his second, getting caught LBW off the delivery of Chris Woakes.

It wasn't only his shot selection that raised eyebrows, however, it was also his off-field decisions.

After comfortably dismissing England in their first innings, Smith opted against making them follow-on, putting his team back into bat for their second innings.

Although they notched up an impressive score in the first innings, the same couldn't be said for the second, as Smith's men were dismissed for 138.

That left England needing a hefty score to rescue the second Test match, and despite trailing and looking all-but out of the game, the visiting sets of fans were keen to enjoy the day no matter what.

And that's exactly what they did.

After Smith opted to use two appeals in three deliveries, he found himself using up all the Australian's allotted amount, leaving him frustrated when it looked like Dawid Malan had been caught LBW.

The umpire said no, and Smith couldn't appeal it.

Cue the banter from the Barmy Army.

And, as Mitchell Johnson can testify, there aren’t many less forgiving crowds than the Barmy Army when things go against you.

