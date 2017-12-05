This week's Monday Night Raw finished with an absolutely crazy main event which saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose fail to recapture the Raw Tag Team Championship in their rematch for the titles against Cesaro and Sheamus.

The Shield duo initially won the match after Sheamus got himself disqualified, but due to this disqualification, The Bar retained the Raw Tag Team titles.

Unhappy about this, Raw general manager Kurt Angle restarted the match and made it a no disqualification match.

With the match now under no disqualification rules, Samoa Joe made his way down to the ring to aid Cesaro and Sheamus by attacking Rollins and Ambrose. Roman Reigns then entered the frame to save his Shield brothers and chase down The Destroyer.

While Joe was distracting Reigns, Sheamus Brogue Kicked Ambrose and threw Cesaro on top of him for the pin to win the match and retain the Raw Tag Team titles. The show ended with The Bar retreating with The Destroyer through the crowd while The Shield remained in the ring.

After Raw went off the air, however, a six-man tag team match occurred of The Shield vs Samoa Joe, and The Bar. You can see part of this match in the video further down in this article, which includes The Shield Triple Powerbombing The Celtic Warrior through a table to send the fans at the Staples Center home happy.

Earlier in the evening, Reigns successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship in an Open Challenge again, this time against Jason Jordan, but after altercations with Samoa Joe over the past two weeks, it looks like The Big Dog will be feuding with The Destroyer in the near future.

As for Rollins and Ambrose, their loss in Raw's main event last night means they've lost their rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championship, but the controversial finish to the match could leave the door open for The Shield duo to challenge The Bar for the titles in the future.

