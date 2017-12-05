Football

Herrera.

Football fans think they know what Alexis Sanchez said to Ander Herrera

I think we can all agree that Arsenal vs Manchester United on Saturday evening was the most entertaining match of the season so far.

Arsenal fans probably won’t agree after their 33 shots resulted in one goal, while they conceded three at the other end.

No matter how many questions Arsenal asked, David de Gea seemed to have the answer.

The Red Devils simply couldn’t stop the onslaught of attacks from the home side, but Jose Mourinho did his best to shut up shop by bringing on Ander Herrera for Anthony Martial with more than 20 minutes remaining.

The Spanish midfielder was expected to stop attacks from developing by commiting a few fouls and just being a nuisance.

That’s exactly what happened as he frustrated the Arsenal attackers - in particular, Alexis Sanchez.

And a video has emerged of what happened between the Chilean and Herrera during the match that was missed at the time.

p1c0j6dt461out1cs716lhgjbc419.jpg

It shows Sanchez arguing with the United player before turning him around to look at his name on his shirt as if to say: ‘who are you?’

Watch: Sanchez and Herrera's clash

Take a look:

That's certainly what football fans think Sanchez said.

It’s something that, in the following days after the match, some supporters have noticed - and they rather enjoyed it. Herrera's style of play has seen him become a bit of hate figure in the Premier League and fans were glad to see Sanchez mock him like he did.

Twitter reacts

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Incidentally, both Sanchez and Herrera were shown yellow cards for a confrontation off the ball and we can only assume this was the moment in question.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Wenger hoping Arsenal can channel their anger

And while Sanchez was clearly frustrated at that moment in question, his manager Arsene Wenger is hoping that they can channel their frustrations to their advantage in the coming matches.

"I believe from the game, it has to make us angry and even more determined," said Wenger.

"If I am a player, and I think with what we produced, we have a huge potential, and we lose the game. We cannot accept that.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

"That's what you want, the players have produced a quality performance. What makes you angry is that you produce that performance and, in the end, you have nothing to show for it. That's very difficult to accept."

