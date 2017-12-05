Boxing

Anthony Joshua may have to fight this WBA challenger instead of Tyson Fury in 2018

Anthony Joshua has a monumental 2018 ahead of him and unification is the name of the game.

Having propelled himself to stardom with a thrilling TKO victory over Wladimir Klitschko in April, the 28-year-old consolidated his position as WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO champion with a calculated performance against Carlos Takam in October.

With the Brit's IBF challenger now disposed of, Joshua is hoping to hoover up the remaining belts with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder standing in his way.

The former looks the more likely option for the springtime with a summer clash with Wilder on the cards if Parker is stripped of his unbeaten record.

Furthermore, none other than Tyson Fury is also waiting in with the wings as he whips himself back into fitness and awaits the verdict of the British Boxing Board of Control this month. 

And while Fury-Joshua is the fight that everybody wants to see, there's still a long way to go for the returning 'Gypsy King.'

The 29-year-old is eyeing up warm-up fights with the likes of David Price and Shannon Briggs in the hope that - in the meantime - both will remain unbeaten and the British PPV record will fall.

However, even if Joshua traverses the challenge of Parker and Wilder, he might have to wait until 2019 to box his compatriot.

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

That's because Joshua's philosophy of not wanting to concede any of his belts could be tested by a WBA mandatory challenger this time next year. Namely, Alexander Povetkin.

The Russian is a fight with Christian Hammer away from sitting in pole position to challenge for AJ's WBA (super) belt with Manuel Charr remaining inferior in the rankings.

Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "With whoever is made WBA mandatory, would there be an exception made for a unification fight? Yes, is the answer.

“I'm due to speak to [WBA president] Gilberto Mendoza, who may come to the UK in December.

“Luis Ortiz was the mandatory but has been banned so there will be a new one.

“Manuel Charr has won the 'regular' title but they are not looking at him as a mandatory challenger."

It would certainly prove a stern test for Joshua but would be viewed as a rather controversial bout.

BOXING-WBA-IBF-WBO-IBO-KLITSCHKO-POVETKIN

Povetkin has only recently emerged from an overturned lifetime ban after he tested positive for meldonium in the build-up to a fight with Wilder. The Russian - who has only been defeated by Wladimir Klitschko - was fined £200,000 for his actions.

Boxing fans can at least take solace in the fact that, if Joshua keeps winning, they'll have a 'good v evil' fight lined up for him in 2018 either way.

