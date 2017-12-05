He's no LeBron James but Ben Simmons is still poised for greatness

Patience pays off

That is itself one of the things that needs work, the notion that Simmons is a rookie at all. He had a year to learn Brown’s system, a huge advantage over guys coming out of college. Other things that need work improving are his shot, which is poor, and he’s already a victim of intentional fouling. We will get into all of that.

But we start today with a game in which Simmons recorded career highs in points and rebounds - 31 and 18 - against Washington at home in late November. Most focused afterward on the fact that he was made to shoot 24 free throws in the fourth quarter, a franchise record.

I’ll steer clear.

It’s his game within the game that’s worth chewing over and for all that star power, how about a note on his boringly solid fundamentals.

During a shot attempt from the other team, Simmons’ eyes divert to the rim. If he doesn’t snag the rebound, he immediately jumps to one side of the court and shouts “here we go!”, clapping his hands to receive the ball. If you listen carefully, you can hear it several times during a game. He does this for several reasons.

One, he’s very good at the pass ahead, which eases the Sixers into open threes and quick scoring opportunities while the defence tries to recover from cross-switches.

Second, he hates to be static on offence. Third and most devastating, Simmons is exceptional at attacking his defender while both his teammates and the defence are retreating to their spots.

For example, in the first quarter of the Wizards game, Bradley Beal picked him up above the three-point line and Simmons - smart player that he is - waited for Markieff Morris to pass behind Beal and guard Dario Saric on the wing. The moment Morris was clipping Beal’s outside foot, Simmons dived to his left and with Beal a step behind, he used his favourite move to switch direction; the spin.

This maneuver is so effective for Simmons because as he faces forward again, he’s already elevating and placing the ball so high in the air that the help defender - in this case Morris - slaps at thin air as the close-ranger goes up.

Watching Simmons palm the ball with his arm fully extended is one thing, but the control he maintains on his wrist to score is something we rarely see in the league. When he gets whacked by opposing bruisers during this very move, he absorbs the contact and somehow keeps the ball glued to his hand. He achieved an and-1 in this game when Morris almost took him out.

Ironically, defenders know what’s coming. Déjà vu literally means ‘already seen’ and that’s how Simmons’ defender gets beaten on plays; sag, dribble, drive, score.

Shooting woes

Number 25 refuses to shoot and if he’s still being allowed to dribble below the free throw line will pull up and release a leaning one-handed floater, almost nervous to show the world his jump shot. The window of access opens a little for us when he steps to the line and you see his elbows stick out abnormally and his head dip forward slightly, but it’s not form that rids a coach of moulding a 40 per cent shooter. In his current construction, Simmons is happy to take the floater and immediately chase after the offensive rebound, which he gets in bundles.

Imagine being rewarded for a lack of faith in your own jump shot. It’s good work if you can get it.

Simmons does compensate with an array of ways to get to the basket, even with that obligatory ‘draining threes in an empty high school gym with no defenders before training camp’ Instagram video in the rearview mirror.

The fact he refuses to shoot from literally anywhere is expanding his creative juices.

He has an uncanny ability to keep his dribble alive and it jumps off the League Pass screen. A sort of high dribble that looks to be concluding on every single touch of the ball, the motion removes defenders from his path to the basket and the best of the bunch took place in the second half of the Wizards game.

Entering the pick and roll outside the arc with Amir Johnson, the Sixers were able to get Ian Mahinmi switched onto Simmons. The 21-year-old didn’t rush to take advantage of this (like a normal rookie might) but instead continued that slow, high dribble that at any point can be unleashed into go-mode or a two-handed cushion pass.

He first had to deal with help from Chris McCullough, who Simmons shook off by looking toward Robert Covington on the wing and bringing the ball up as if he was going to pass. As Simmons remained in control while teasing a steal opportunity, McCullough retreated and Simmons turned to attack Mahinmi, delaying his next dribble but not cupping the ball to result in a carry. As he faked to go up for a shot, he watched his opponent lift his toes, went under the arm and back up for a two-handed slam.

It was classic Simmons, banging the drum at his own pace.