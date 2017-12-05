Football

Alvaro Morata responds to the suggestion that Real Madrid are missing him

Chelsea made one of the signings of the summer when they landed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

The striker has been impressive in his first few months in England, scoring nine goals and making 4 assists in 14 Premier League appearances. 

He's behind only Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot and the Spaniard has helped Chelsea make a solid start to the season. 

The London club are third in the league, but it looks like they've already fallen too far behind Manchester City to seriously challenge for the title.

The Blues are still alive in the Carabao Cup and are looking to finish top of their Champions League group on Tuesday and will do so with a win at home to Atletico Madrid. 

That means there's still plenty to play for at Stamford Bridge this term. 

Although his new club are doing well, the same can't be said for Real, who sold the 25-year-old to Chelsea for £58 million in July. 

The Spanish side are struggling, sitting fourth in La Liga after losing four and drawing two of their opening 14 league games. 

Real Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga

Los Blancos aren't finding it easy to score this season and many fans have been questioning why the club decided to sell Morata last summer. 

The striker was recently asked how he feels about the idea of Madrid "missing him" and his response made it clear that he's still got a soft spot for the club.

"I don’t know if they miss me or not but it’s nice to hear what they are saying," he told Telediario, per Goal.

p1c0j7r4mn1hmhvmk1f599o19r29.jpg

“I wish they didn’t have to say it though as that would mean things were going well [for them].”

Morata isn't the only one that's hoping the European champions can turn their fortunes around.

Zinedine Zidane has a remarkable record as Madrid boss so this spell would have come as a shock to him. 

Real Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga

But with the quality of players in his team, including of course Cristiano Ronaldo, who's likely to win the Ballon d'Or this week, there's no reason they won't be able to turn their season around, even without Morata up front. 

