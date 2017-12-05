Last week, news emerged that got a lot of WWE fans excited, as it was reported that Daniel Bryan had been cleared by the company to compete with them once more.

The Sun ran a story about Bryan being cleared to wrestle again by the WWE, citing comments made by his wife and former superstar Brie Bella on the Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia podcast, despite the fact she never said WWE has cleared him.

Brie said on the podcast, according to NoDQ: "There’s been like eight doctors who are like, ‘You can wrestle’… A lot of doctors can’t see why he can’t get in that ring again…and I think [the WWE is] looking at it…He is on such a mission to get back into that WWE ring."

This speculation by The Sun lead to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the most well-respected wrestling journalists in the world, to respond to the rumors and put them to bed for the time being.

Meltzer stated in a simple tweet that, as of a couple of days ago, Bryan has not been cleared by a WWE doctor to compete once more inside the ring for the company.

He also said in a series of tweets: "I wish people would quit reading conspiracies into this. Dr. Joseph Maroon is in charge of WWE medical. He believes he is not healthy to wrestle. Many others have similarly not been cleared (Edge, Foley and others). The doctor, not Vince, will make whatever decision.

"The WWE's doctor is Joseph Maroon. He will make the decision. Bryan is caught in a weird time. Ten years ago he'd be wrestling. Ten years from now we'll have enough technology to know whether he should. Today there are differing doctors views on whether he should wrestle."

Wrestling fans just want to see the SmackDown Live general manager wrestle inside the squared circle again, whether it's for the WWE or with someone else. Although he isn't wrestling anytime soon, he is rumored to serve as a guest referee for a match on SmackDown’s December 26 taping.

However, Bryan's health and thinking about what's the best thing for his family must come first, and fans wouldn't want to see him wrestle again if it was putting his health at major risk.

