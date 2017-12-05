Harry Kane has become the first English player to be crowned the Football Supporters’ Federation Men’s Player of the Year.

Kane topped the poll of almost a quarter of a million fans from the six-strong shortlist, ahead of runner-up Kevin de Bruyne.

The England international has been in superb form for both club and country, helping guide Spurs to a top-four finish last season, and seeing them finish above local rivals Arsenal for the first time in Premier League history.

Kane's rise to the top of football has been dramatic over the past few seasons.

After initially impressing in the Europa League, Mauricio Pochettino eventually decided to give Kane his break in the Premier League, and as they say, the rest is history.

Despite not winning any trophies with Spurs, Kane has won his fair share of individual awards, and this is the latest to his collection.

After being named the winner, Kane said: “I want to say a big thank you to the Football Supporters’ Federation – it’s something I’m extremely proud to receive. To have the support of fans from all across the country is mind-blowing really.

“It’s been a good year for me. Picking up the golden boot and scoring the goal to send England to the World Cup is something I’m extremely proud of.”

Tottenham's official Twitter account was quick to congratulate their star man, posting a congratulatory message following the announcement.

Kane himself then tweeted, and thanked the fans for acknowledging him and all the work he's done in the past year.

Manchester City’s Jill Scott won the Women’s Player of the Year award as decided by a panel of women’s football journalists.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms