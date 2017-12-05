Football

Messi.

Lionel Messi rejected an incredible offer before signing new deal at Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, Lionel Messi has signed a new contract at Barcelona and it looks as though he will finish his career at the Camp Nou.

There was a lot of speculation about the Argentine’s future and Barca fans were worried about how long it was taking for him to renew terms at the club.

But the deal has now been done and they can stop worrying.

With Messi’s contract running out, a few clubs must have started dreaming of snapping up the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But who could really afford him?

In reality, only Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, in truth.

But could they afford his wages?

The crazy offer Man City submitted

Well, according to Spanish outlet Marca, there was one club that submitted an absolutely ridiculous offer.

With Messi’s contract originally set to expire next summer, Man City tried to take advantage.

Therefore, they offered Messi an unbelievable €100 million signing on fee, plus €50 million annual salary (£850,000-per-week).

Valencia v Barcelona - La Liga

That is such a ridiculous offer that it’s difficult to comprehend.

If Messi had stayed at the Etihad for just one season, he would have earned €150 million.

€150 million for 12 months work!?

Crazy.

The report states that it was an offer made by Sheikh Mansour and they insist this “was no hoax or rumour.”

How Barca responded

While Barcelona knew they couldn’t exactly match the money offered by the Citizens, they felt they needed to increase Messi’s wages to €30 million-per-year and a release clause of €300 million.

Valencia v Barcelona - La Liga

While you’d think that Messi might have been tempted to earn a silly amount of money in the Premier League whilst working with Pep Guardiola again, the report states that Messi “would not have left.”

They say that he’s still full of ambition and is “happy in Barcelona, the as he continues to set new records and is in control of everything at the club.”

So it seems that money certainly isn’t everything for the greatest football of all-time and, no matter what City offered, he was never going to move.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
La Liga
Manchester City
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady berates Patroits OC Josh McDaniels in heated exchange

Watch: Tom Brady berates Patroits OC Josh McDaniels in heated exchange

Watch: The Shield did something awesome after Raw went off the air

Watch: The Shield did something awesome after Raw went off the air

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has just sent a beautiful Instagram message to Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has just sent a beautiful Instagram message to Lionel Messi

Fans think they know what Sanchez said to Herrera - they find it absolutely hilarious

Fans think they know what Sanchez said to Herrera - they find it absolutely hilarious

Sergio Ramos has finally opened up on reported feud with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos has finally opened up on reported feud with Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again