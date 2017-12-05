So, Lionel Messi has signed a new contract at Barcelona and it looks as though he will finish his career at the Camp Nou.

There was a lot of speculation about the Argentine’s future and Barca fans were worried about how long it was taking for him to renew terms at the club.

But the deal has now been done and they can stop worrying.

With Messi’s contract running out, a few clubs must have started dreaming of snapping up the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But who could really afford him?

In reality, only Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, in truth.

But could they afford his wages?

The crazy offer Man City submitted

Well, according to Spanish outlet Marca, there was one club that submitted an absolutely ridiculous offer.

With Messi’s contract originally set to expire next summer, Man City tried to take advantage.

Therefore, they offered Messi an unbelievable €100 million signing on fee, plus €50 million annual salary (£850,000-per-week).

That is such a ridiculous offer that it’s difficult to comprehend.

If Messi had stayed at the Etihad for just one season, he would have earned €150 million.



€150 million for 12 months work!?

Crazy.

The report states that it was an offer made by Sheikh Mansour and they insist this “was no hoax or rumour.”

How Barca responded

While Barcelona knew they couldn’t exactly match the money offered by the Citizens, they felt they needed to increase Messi’s wages to €30 million-per-year and a release clause of €300 million.

While you’d think that Messi might have been tempted to earn a silly amount of money in the Premier League whilst working with Pep Guardiola again, the report states that Messi “would not have left.”

They say that he’s still full of ambition and is “happy in Barcelona, the as he continues to set new records and is in control of everything at the club.”

So it seems that money certainly isn’t everything for the greatest football of all-time and, no matter what City offered, he was never going to move.

