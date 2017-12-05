Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea was absolutely superb in Manchester United's 3-1 away win at Arsenal on Saturday.

The 27-year-old stopper made a whopping 14 saves, the joint-most by a goalkeeper in Premier League history.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho unsurprisingly hailed the former Atletico Madrid man in his post-match interview.

"I told him after the match what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world," Jose Mourinho told BT Sport.

"In big matches you need goalkeepers to be there for you when the team needs [them]."

The 3-1 victory over Arsenal leaves the Red Devils eight points behind rivals Manchester City, who they face in a mouth-watering derby on Sunday afternoon.

Retired Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs joined the Highbury & Heels squad for a long chat in the aftermath of the stunning game at the Emirates.

Giggs reveals why Schmeichel > De Gea

The most successful player in the history of Manchester United spoke in detail about the supremely talented goalkeeper and was asked to compare him to club legend

"It's not uncommon for David to put in a performance like that," said Giggs. "He's quite easily the best goalkeeper in the world for me. He hasn't got any weaknesses and he pulls out remarkable saves all the time."

Who in your opinion is the better keeper? Schmeichel or De Gea?

"Schmeichel is still the best 'keeper that I've played with but David isn't too far off him," said the 44-year-old Welshman.

"Peter had everything. He could catch the ball and start off counter attacks which were so dangerous.

"As soon as it looked like Peter would catch a cross, I was running knowing that he could find me.

"David hasn't really got that in his make-up. Just at the moment, Peter is still the better keeper."

De Gea is now in his seventh season in Manchester and - despite attempting to join Real Madrid - is firmly a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the press ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow, Mourinho joked that the Spaniard is only United's third best goalkeeper.

Asked if he had worked with or come up against a better shot-stopper than De Gea, Mourinho said: "Yes. Romero.

"Because he plays [against CSKA] and my goalkeeper is always the best goalkeeper in the world. So now David is the third best.

"Romero is number one, Joel number two and David is the third best."

