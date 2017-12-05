Football

Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos responds to rumours about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

After dominating domestic and European football last season, Real Madrid are struggling so far this term. 

With 14 games played in La Liga, Los Blancos are sitting in fourth, with four draws and two losses. They're already eight points behind rivals Barcelona at the top. 

And it's not just their league form that's been patchy.

In the Champions League, Madrid will have to settle for second place in their group, finishing behind Tottenham, who beat the holder's 3-1 at Wembley in November.  

It's reported that two of the club's biggest players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, fell out following that defeat. 

Ronaldo publically outlined the lack of experience in Madrid's team after they were humbled in England and that's something that annoyed captain Ramos. 

Since that match, they've drawn three of their last six, with two 0-0 scorelines, suggesting that the struggles in front of goal are far from over. 

But according to Ramos, there's no disagreement between himself and Ronaldo, with the Spaniard insisting the pair are friends. 

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID

"Nothing has ever happened between him and me," the 31-year-old told TVE, per the Daily Mail. "There has always been a great friendship between us.

"We have a lot of personality and have some different opinions, but we're pulling in the same direction."

Despite not being on top form and losing to Spurs, there's no chance Madrid will fail to make the knockout stages of the Champions League. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League

They play Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but because the German team have been so poor themselves, they don't have any chance of leapfrogging Real into second. 

But with a lot more work to do in the league, Zinedine Zidane's side will have to play well against fifth-placed Sevilla on Saturday, to avoid falling behind them, and further behind Barca in La Liga.

And if they're to turn their fortunes around, Madrid are going to need their two biggest names, Ronaldo and Ramos, on the same page for the rest of the season.  

Real Madrid v Malaga - La Liga 
Will Real Madrid be able to turn their season around? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

