Clattenburg and Mourinho.

Mark Clattenburg explains how Jose Mourinho convinced him to leave the Premier League

It’s fair to say Mark Clattenburg’s recent interview with the ‘Men In Blazers’ has caused plenty of controversy.

His comments on the infamous ‘Battle of the Bridge’ were pretty remarkable to be fair.

The former Premier League referee claimed that he went into the Chelsea vs Tottenham match with a ‘gameplan’ by saying: “If I sent three players off, what are the headlines? ‘Clattenburg cost Tottenham the title.’”

“But I didn’t give them an excuse, because my gameplan was; Let them lose the title.”

Interesting. Very interesting.

Of course, Clattenburg is no longer officiating in the Premier League after accepting a role at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, despite being one of the most respected referees in the country - and Europe.

But what made him want to leave reffing in one of the best leagues in world football to do the job of ‘Head of Refereeing’ in Saudi Arabia?

Well, it seems Jose Mourinho played a big part.

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

How Mourinho convinced Clattenburg to leave

In the same ‘Men In Blazers’ interview, Clattenburg has explained what the Manchester United boss did that made him consider his future in the Premier League.

“I was refereeing the game when Wayne Rooney broke Bobby Charlton’s record and Mourinho came into my dressing room and he was unhappy about a handball penalty that I didn’t give," he said.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

“I drove home 250 miles thinking I’d made a big error, my wife knew my attitude had changed, and I thought to myself, ‘do I really wanna be a part of this anymore? Do I really want to referee?’ “And I went soul-searching, I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I used to and I had to get out.

“When I was offered the opportunity with Saudi Arabia it was an easy decision.”

So it seems Clattenburg is kind of blaming Mourinho for his decision to leave the Premier League…

Jose Mourinho
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Premier League
