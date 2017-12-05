Liverpool fans must have been left scratching their heads when they saw Jurgen Klopp had named Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can in defence and Sadio Mane on the bench for the trip to Brighton.

However, Klopp’s selection worked a treat as the Reds ran out 5-1 winners against The Seagulls to lift them into fourth in the table.

While Liverpool fans were worshipping Klopp at full-time, there was one man that wasn’t quite so happy with him - his opposite number Chris Hughton.

Hughton was seen having a few words with the German as they shook hands after the game.

But why was he so unhappy with him?

Ian Wright's claim

Ian Wright claimed on Match of the Day that it was Klopp’s behaviour that might have been the issue.

"The thing with Klopp, when you score four or five and the fist-pumping and the gurning kind of gets to you,” he said.

"I'm sure there are other managers who feel the same way about him. He's doing people's heads in!"

Klopp reveals why Hughton wasn't happy

However, in a press conference on Tuesday, Klopp has revealed the real reason Hughton wasn’t happy with him - because he hugged Mohamed Salah before shaking hands with the Brighton boss.

"It was a misunderstanding,” Klopp explained.

“No-one asked me afterwards so I couldn't explain then. I was on the way to shake Chris Hughton's hand and Mo Salah passed me, so I gave him a hug. It was not on purpose. I have to apologise - I would never be disrespectful in a moment like this.”

To be fair, you can’t blame Klopp for wanting the give the Egyptian a little hug when the opportunity presented itself.

While the winger failed to score against Brighton, his 17 goals in 21 matches in all competitions this season are a big reason Liverpool are currently in the top-four and are set to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The club-record £37 million Liverpool decided to spend on him is already looking an absolute bargain and you can’t begrudge Klopp from wanting to give him a warm embrace at the end of the match.

Although Hughton wasn’t too impressed, it seems.

