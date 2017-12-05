For all of Manchester United's ruthless counterattacking play and clinical finishing against Arsenal on Saturday, there was one man to thank and that's David de Gea.

The Spaniard delivered one of the finest performances of his career so far with 14 saves that saw him equal Vito Mannone and Tim Krul's Premier League record for a single match.

His stops to deny a Romelu Lukaku own goal and his remarkable double save from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez were some of the finest you'll see all season.

After such a remarkable performance, there was no shortage of fans proclaiming the 27-year-old as the finest in the world.

Perhaps nobody put it better than Jose Mourinho himself, who revealed after the match: "I told De Gea after the match, what I saw today was the best from a goalkeeper in the world."

You'd be hard pressed to argue with the Special One. De Gea has risen from the timid Spaniard that turned out for United in 2011 and now boasts three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards.

Acknowledgement at the premier individual awards has been lacking so far, however.

The fact FIFA showed De Gea not receiving a single vote during this year's 'The Best' awards certainly caused outrage but, on current trajectory, that should all change in 2018.

That's assuming Mark Bosnich isn't in charge of deciding, mind.

One of the many goalkeepers who failed to truly replace Peter Schmeichel, Bosnich made 35 appearances for United and isn't convinced that De Gea is the true number one right now.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 45-year-old stated: “I think De Gea would definitely be in the top three.

“He was absolutely outstanding against Arsenal. Making 14 saves - it was a really great performance from David de Gea and if you’re going to win a title you need a goalkeeper who is going to save 20 or 25 points a season.

“There is no team who has won a title without a great goalkeeper between the sticks.

“But, you’ve got to think of Gigi Buffon, regardless of his age. He came in fourth place for the FIFA Best Player awards this year and was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award.

“I know we don’t see him play as much as Premier League goalkeepers, but I’d still have Buffon ahead of De Gea as number one.”

There's no denying that Buffon is a legend and a fantastic 'keeper but is he really better than De Gea at the moment? It's certainly debatable.

Besides, if De Gea can keep churning out performances akin to his Arsenal showing then they'll be no doubting at all.

