Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore is expected to miss the rest of the season after recently undergoing knee surgery.

The 23-year-old Manchester United academy player, who made his comeback after suffering an identical knee injury in December 2016, made six appearances in the Championship this season before getting injured in a 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Watmore had recently signed up to Juan Mata's Common Goal programme, donating 1% of his salary to charity.

The Sunderland man first ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing against Leicester City in the Premier League least season.

He had established himself as a first-team Sunderland player and part of Gareth Southgate's England Under-21 team.

"This season probably won’t happen for him,” admitted new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman.

"I told Duncan on Sunday, if it’s bad news then the worst thing you can do is put a time on it, but he’ll be chasing time as he’ll want to be back."

Coleman continued: "Life is frustrating sometimes as he’s desperate to play football and desperate to play for Sunderland.

“He's worked so hard to get back, he’s such a bright player, so to lose a player like him was a big blow to everybody.

“He had surgery today so it’s as we feared and it’ll be another long one for him, but forget me and forget us, he’s a young man with a real good career ahead of him and he’s a good guy who loves his football.

“He’ll be devastated and we have to take care of him, however long it takes, and he’ll be back I’m sure about that.”

Touch of class from Real Madrid

Last season's Champions League and La Liga winners have reminded fans why we call football "the beautiful game".

Duncan's father, Ian Watmore, shared a photo of the touching letter Real Madrid had sent the 22-year-old forward.

The La Liga giants had zero obligation to send the young forward anything.

It appears Zinedine Zidane's side have a new fan in Duncan Watmore's dad.

With Gareth Bale in their ranks, the Real Madrid staff know exactly how difficult it is for players to suffer a reoccurring injury.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms