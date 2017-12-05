By rights, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be the talk of European football right now.

With Borussia Dortmund in a difficult spot under manager Peter Bosz – 6th in the Bundesliga after a seven-game winless run and out of the Champions League at the group stage – it feels as if the Westfalenstadion club have squandered much of their negotiating hand when it comes to the Gabonese striker.

Now 28, at the peak of his powers, Aubameyang almost certainly feels that his ambitions go further than another middling season with Dortmund. His relationship with the club has seen better days – not only did he face an internal suspension for alleged lateness and lapses of discipline in mid November, he was sent off as Dortmund blew a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Schalke in the Revierderby soon afterwards.

“He ruined everything,” Bosz said after the final whistle. Those words could well be the epitaph to Aubameyang’s Dortmund career – heavily linked with a January move to Liverpool or Chelsea, the rangy forward may well have stood in the shadow of the ‘Yellow Wall’ for the final time.

Not-So-Humble Beginnings

Aubameyang’s story begins in the scenic town of Laval in north-western France. It was there that Pierre Jnr was born in 1989 and that his father made the most appearances for any one football club.

Pierre Francois Aubameyang was a journeyman defender who played for Toulouse, Le Havre and OGC Nice in his prime, with his travels also taking him to Colombia, Italy and back to his home nation of Gabon. It was during Pierre Snr’s seven-year stretch with Stade Lavallois that Pierre-Emerick arrived on the scene, and Laval would serve as the picturesque backdrop to much of his childhood.

Pierre-Emerick’s father was always destined to have a big influence on his career. As well as steeping his sons in the lore of football from an early age, Pierre Snr took them with him when he later became a scout for AC Milan.

Pierre-Emerick and his brothers Catilina and Willy would all feature for the Milan youth teams, though between them they only earned a modest handful of senior appearances. It would be fair to say that Pierre-Emerick started his life in football with his foot in the door, granted the opportunity to learn his game with one of Europe’s most storied teams.

Family contacts can only get a player so far, however. Neither Catalina nor Willy were destined for glittering careers, with both pinballing between Europe’s lower leagues and Gabonese sides. Pierre-Emerick was perhaps the least rated of the brothers for a time and was supposedly nicknamed “the boy with the square feet”, with his coaches at Milan deciding to ship him out on loan in search of first-team experience. He had mixed stints with Dijon, Lille and Monaco, before his fourth and final loan spell took him to Saint-Etienne.

It was at Saint-Etienne, coached by former Ligue 1 mainstay Christophe Galtier, that Aubameyang finally found his stride. He credits Galtier’s coaching with helping him to unleash his striker’s instincts, which coupled with his galloping pace helped him to establish a reputation as one of the most dangerous forwards in France. Having joined Les Verts permanently in 2011 – leaving behind the glittering confines of the San Siro without an appearance for the senior side – Aubameyang gradually built up his goalscoring momentum. By the time he left for Dortmund two years later, he had scored 41 senior goals.

Even in those early days, Aubameyang never lacked for confidence. He made headlines across Europe in the warm-up of one particular match against Lyon, this when he wore a £2,500 pair of boots encrusted with Swarovski crystals.