Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway back in 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event when both were young up-and-coming fighters.

Now, McGregor is on to bigger and better things, having earned quite a payday in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Holloway is doing well for himself, too, winning the UFC featherweight title at UFC 218 by defeating Jose Aldo. However, Holloway and McGregor are still at each other's throats, engaging in an Instagram battle recently.

Holloway still hasn't let it go, telling reporter Ariel Helwani that he thinks it's funny that McGregor is so hung up on him (via MMAFighting.com):

“When a bully pulls your hair, you punch him in the face,” Holloway told Ariel Helwani. “You know, it’s funny. The guy’s funny, I couldn’t help but laugh. I’m on his mind apparently. Like I said, I told you guys, I’m a champion and we just brought order back to the division. I’m trying to think of our division and respect all the other fighters.

“It took me 10 fights to get the damn interim title shot and then 11 to get an undisputed shot. It’s my duty to make sure everything runs smoothly. I gotta respect our sport, my division and the guys that are fighting in it. That’s what I gotta do. At the end of the day, this guy is gonna keep yapping.”

Holloway wasn't done talking about McGregor, though. He gave credit to his UFC 218 opponent Jose Aldo while still taking shots at the Irish superstar.

Holloway said he has done a lot more than McGregor in the UFC since the 2013 bout between the two fighters. He also made sure to call Aldo the greatest of all-time:

“This guy has got a win over me when we were kids in a Fight Night show — I think the main event was (Chael) Sonnen and (Mauricio) “Shogun” Rua. I don’t know if the two of them are in the UFC anymore,” he said.

“He holds his head high over that win, I would never. Look at what I did. I fought someone who people consider and who I consider the greatest of all time. I gave him his straight rematch. I didn’t care. If you want to be the best you’ve got the beat the best, and the best is ‘Blessed,’ baby.”

Whether or not McGregor ever fights in the UFC again remains to be seen, especially now that he got a massive payday from his boxing match. However, if he does return to the octagon, Holloway will be waiting.

