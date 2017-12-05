Football

Sanchez.

The fee Manchester City will need to pay for Alexis Sanchez in January

It’s easy to forget that both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez can leave Arsenal for a free transfer next summer.

The star duo are still yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates and, as the months pass by, that’s looking less and less likely.

In fact, in January, they are free to talk to any European club with just six months left on their current deal.

There will no doubt be plenty of clubs sniffing around for them both but it’s the future of Sanchez that will most concern Arsenal fans.

He came within inches of securing a move to Manchester City last summer but it only fell through due to Arsenal’s inability to strike a deal for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

But what will happen in January?

Will City come back in for the Chilean?

What City are planning to do

Well, the Independent have revealed they will return with “a big offer as they attempt to finally clinch the deal that Pep Guardiola was desperate for in the summer.”

Obviously, Arsene Wenger won’t want to sell in January but must understand that he will go for a free transfer in just a few months time.

Then again, how much is Champions League qualification worth these days? If Sanchez stays and helps them achieve that, it's probably worth more than the £50 million than City are offering…

The Citizens are well aware that, if they wait until next summer, they can sign Sanchez for absolutely nothing. But they’re keen to avoid getting into an auction with top European clubs for his signature.

Instead, they’re looking to pay over the odds to clinch the deal early. However, the report states that they will still have to pay more than £50 million to sign him in the winter transfer window.

More than £50 million for a player that is out of contract just a few months later!? Crazy.

But Man City have the money to do such a thing and they won’t want to be competing with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Rejecting a £50 million offer in January would certainly be a brave thing to do and Wenger will need to think long and hard.

