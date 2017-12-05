Roman Reigns botched his own signature move on WWE Raw.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, the former WWE Champion had a big role on the show as he was in the opening segment, match, and main event.

He was in an in-ring segment with Raw General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle which in turn set up a match against Jason Jordan.

Then he appeared in the main event that saw Cesaro and Sheamus successfully retain the Raw Tag Team Titles over Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

As seen here, Reigns rained down to make the save for his Shield members after Samoa Joe, who Reigns is feuding with right now, attacking Ambrose and Rollins. Reigns botched his Superman Punch to Cesaro.

Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010 and reported to their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He made his main roster debut in November 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield.

The group teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered singles competition. Ever since the group split up, fans have turned on Reigns despite him being portrayed as a babyface.

He has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year. Make no mistake about; Reigns is the guy in WWE.

Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns had headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

The former WWE Champion’s ascendancy as a world title-chasing/holding heroic underdog has been marked by critics' disapproval and overwhelmingly negative crowd reactions.

There has never been a babyface that has been pushed like Reigns that is disliked more by fans in the history of professional wrestling. Historically, when a babyface is not getting over with the crowd, the promoter or booker would turn them heel. Reigns is truly a different case in that sense.

