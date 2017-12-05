One WWE superstar took a nasty looking bump on Raw.

That star is former Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Prior to signing with WWE, she wrestled on the indie scene and most notably for Chaotic Wrestling, where she once held the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship.

She signed with WWE and placed in their developmental brand, NXT, in 2012.

Her match against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Respect on October 7, 2015 was the first women's match to ever headline a major WWE event, the first women's Iron Man match, and the longest women's match in WWE history at the time with a length of 30 minutes.

In 2016, she and Charlotte Flair became the first women to headline a WWE pay-per-view event and the first to compete in a Hell in a Cell match (both at Hell in a Cell in October 2016), the first women to main event Raw in a women's match since 2004.

Between WWE and NXT, Banks has had five championship reigns – being a former NXT Women's Champion and a record-tying four-time Raw Women's Champion.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, Sasha Banks took on Paige. This match marked Paige’s first match in the sports entertainment company in over a year and the first match between these stars in over two years.

As seen at this link, easily the nastiest bump of the night, Paige went for a sunset flip Powerbomb on Banks during their singles match and it did not go well. Paige didn't get a good grip with both of her hands, so her left hand slipped off of Sasha's leg before she left the turnbuckles. The bigger problem here was that Sasha landing viciously on the back of her head and neck. It looked painful for her.

Eventually, Paige scored the win after her Absolution buddies caused a distraction, setting Banks up for her RamPaige finisher.

Paige was a huge part of FCW's transition into NXT and became the first ever NXT Women's Champion by defeating Emma in a tournament to determine who would be the inaugural title holder. Paige then made one of the biggest debuts for a female in WWE history on an April edition of RAW back in 2014.

After her win she held both the Divas and NXT Women's Titles simultaneously but was of course forced to vacate the NXT title soon after. Paige was a brief part of the Women's Revolution and was joined on the main roster by top stars such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and more. Unfortunately for Paige, however, she suffered a bad neck injury that forced her to be sidelined for quite some time.

What are your thoughts on this nasty looking bump? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

