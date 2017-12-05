WWE has booked Enzo Amore into an interesting storyline on television.

Amore made his name known in the wrestling world with his fan-favorite tag team formed alongside Big Cass. Amore and Cass really resonated with fans with their interactive entrance and over-the-top promos.

Once they made their main roster debuts, however, they were never able to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles despite multiple opportunities.

There have been several reports involving Amore upsetting the locker room. For a few months now, there had been rumors about WWE sending Amore to 205 Live now that he is a singles competitor.

The idea for Amore on the Cruiserweight show would be in order to help out the division as it lacks star power. He can talk.

There’s no doubt about that, but his in-ring skills might need to be sharpened up. He would help the division as he is great on the microphone and sells merchandise. Well, WWE ended up pulling the trigger on the idea.

Keep in mind that the reason WWE had moved Amore off of Monday Night Raw was due to the backstage heat that he has had with fellow Raw Superstars.

However, Amore will have to deal with those Superstars going forward due to the fact that he will have to be backstage for Raw TV events as some cruiserweight matches air on the show.

Sticking with Amore, there were some concerns that his merchandise may take a hit with sales but that may not be the case due to him making appearances on Raw.

WWE officials are hoping that his appearances on 205 Live will help viewership of the struggling brand on the WWE Network. As seen on 205 Live, it has turned into the Enzo Amore Show with him having multiple segments on the show.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, WWE teased a new romance angle between the current Cruiserweight Champion and the most dominant female in the Raw Women's division Nia Jax.

Hours after the show, Amore reacted to the backstage interaction between him and Nia Jax. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account, “most girls? Nah.. ALL girls wanna be with a champion ... #HowYouDoin?”

What are your thoughts on WWE doing an romance storyline with Jax and Amore?

