There was a regretful sense of deja vu when David Haye was forced to postpone his rematch with Tony Bellew this month.

The 'HayeMaker' has been plagued by injuries throughout his career with knocks heavily effecting bouts with Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko in the past. Nevertheless, Haye will still get his second chance at exacting revenge on Bellew.

Despite tearing his bicep in a freakish accident in training, Eddie Hearn has worked his magic and the second instalment of their long-standing beef will take place on May 5.

The news looks to confirm Bellew's plans for 2018 with the 'Bomber' calling up Joseph Parker as a possible replacement and rebuffing the challenge of Dillian Whyte.

The alternative fight that everybody was excited about, though, lies with Fury.

Since announcing his comeback ambitions last month, the 'Gypsy King' has been plotting his warm-up fights before bouts with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Bellew is top of his hit list.

Furthermore, boxing fans were relieved to see that today's news hasn't halted Bellew's ambition to slog it out with the lineal champion.

In his column for the Metro, the declared: "I’m writing my letter to Santa now and it says: David Haye, Stavros Flatley and a crack at the heavyweight championship – in that order. I want to finish on something big and heavyweight world title would be huge after beating Haye and Fury."

If Bellew works his way through those fights and the rise of Joshua continues, we have ourselves an incredible 2018 of boxing.

Will Fury really step into the ring with Bellew, though? The 29-year-old still has his UKAD hearing to traverse and the small matter of five stone to shed before he can compete with the best again.

Bellew is certainly optimistic, even if he couldn't slipping in a few digs at his compatriot.

He hypothesised: "Fury has signed with MTK Global and that’s very interesting. It suggests he will get good news from UKAD.

"He needs to draw a line under that issue. UKAD should have been specific from the start and released everything straight away. You’ve either failed a drug test or you haven’t. It is what it is, release it. Then he can serve his time.

"If Tyson has failed a drug test then say so, because he’s already served his time. Don’t get me wrong, I’m disgusted by drug cheats, but I’m not so sure Tyson Fury would take performance-enhancing drugs.

"And if he did, they clearly didn’t work. He’s the only man in boxing fatter than me and when you use steroids you tend to lose an awful lot of that fat. I’m not a scientist, so I can’t say for sure. But I can say it will be nice to fight someone fatter than me for once.

"Aesthetically, Fury would make me look beautiful standing next to him."

Who would you back if Fury and Bellew settled things in the ring? Have your say in the comments section below.

