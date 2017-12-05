Earlier this year saw WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew claim the scalp of David Haye in front of a packed out O2 Arena.

The latter picked up an Achilles injury during the sixth round and it proved costly when Bellew sealed the victory five rounds later after Haye’s camp threw in the towel.

Haye wasn’t going to let it end there, though, as he agreed to face the Liverpudlian again after successfully undergoing an operation.

The pair were then scheduled to meet at the O2 for the second time on December 17.

However, injuries were at the heart of Haye’s problems yet again meaning the former two-weight world champion had to pull out.

It was confirmed that the 37-year-old had suffered an arm injury that required surgery, ultimately forcing him to cancel December’s bout.

Haye’s injury problems started speculation regarding his future in the sport and whether he would ever be fit enough to face Bellew again.

Bellew's message for Haye

However, it seems he is still very much on the hunt for revenge as a new date has now been confirmed.

Bellew confirmed, via Sky Sports, that the pair will go head to head yet again on May 5:

"I'm pleased to get a new date in the diary and I look forward to giving boxing fans a great night on May 5,” he said.

"To be honest I was looking forward to a great victory in December and a relaxing family break over Christmas, but my mind is still very much on this fight and I will punish him for that.”

The 35-year-old also revealed that his ambitions for next year are to end Haye’s career, along with Tyson Fury.

"I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye, and then knock out Tyson 'Stavros Flatley' Fury and end both their careers," Bellew added.

"But first thing's first, I need to rid the sport of David Haye on May 5 and I look forward to doing this in what I believe will be an explosive fight."

David Haye's Instagram post

Bellew’s opposite number, Haye, then took to social media to confirm the new date whilst admitting that he is putting his ‘career and legacy on the line’ when he re-enters the ring in May.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that The Rematch between myself and Tony Bellew will take place on Saturday 5th May, returning to The O2 Arena,” Haye posted.

“Whilst the first chapter of the Haye Bellew saga didn’t go my way, fans were left on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling eleven round battle.

“The Rematch in May will no doubt eclipse this, Tony has boasted that The Rematch gives him the opportunity to force me into retirement.

“Unquestionably, I step into the ring on Saturday 5th May with both my career and legacy on the line.”

So the pair will have to see off another five months before their rematch but if their original bout was anything to go by, it should be worth the wait.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms