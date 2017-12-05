Bill Goldberg has had quite the career in professional wrestling.

Make no mistake about it, Goldberg was the top star of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) at the peak of the Monday Night Wars.

While under contract with WCW between 1997 and 2001, Goldberg rose to fame in WCW with a lengthy undefeated streak in singles competition from 1997 to 1998, which was considered the longest winning streak in professional wrestling.

While under the WCW banner, he became WCW United States Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He was also a one-time WCW World Tag Team Champion (with Bret Hart), making him along with Hart the fifth WCW Triple Crown winner. He finally went to work for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon between 2003 and 2004 where he became a one-time World Heavyweight Champion in the latter.

After twelve years away from the company, he returned to WWE in 2016 and headlined Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar, and Fastlane against Kevin Owens where he won the WWE Universal Championship.

He lost the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. He was last seen on WWE television the night after Mania on Raw. He was asked about a potential WWE return.

According to inquisitr.com, WWE officials have contacted Bill Goldberg for an upcoming appearance on Monday Night Raw’s 25th-anniversary show in January. WWE officials have also discussed the possibility with Goldberg for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans.

Goldberg recently spoke with the WWE’s official website to talk about his 20th anniversary in pro wrestling. During the interview, he was asked about the feeling of being in pro wrestling for 20 years.

“I’m friggin’ old, dude. [Laughs] Like I said, I’m one of the luckiest guys in the world. To be able to look back 20 years ago today when I have a beautiful wife and a beautiful son, and be able to share some memories with them in real time looking back on it, I’m one of the luckiest guys in the world. I couldn’t have done it without every single wrestler, coach, promoter and the fans. It’s one thing that people have always got to understand about me: I’m very appreciative of my position and I worked my a– off to get here.”

“Ask your boss! [Laughs] Hey, man, never say never, dude. Stranger things have happened. I did sit [around] for 13 years and then suddenly appear back in the ring. Let’s just say it ain’t gonna take nearly the effort to get me ready again that it did last time. So, I’ll see you on the rebound for damn sure.”

