David de Gea certainly did his claim as the world's best goalkeeper no harm on Saturday.

While football fans have been championing the Manchester United star as one of the finest for sometime now, his dominance between the sticks has never been clearer.

Arsenal had United exactly where they wanted them for long periods over the weekend only for De Gea to neutralise every attack - bar one - that came his way.

De Gea even equalled a Premier League record with his heroic performance - producing 14 saves to draw him level with the past exploits of Vito Mannone and Tim Krul.

You would think at this point that the 27-year-old would be up to his ears in individual accolades but his solo awards are almost completely reserved to those from United.

This trend was no more apparent than at this year's FIFA 'The Best' awards when De Gea didn't receive a single vote in a bizarre process that saw Gianluigi Buffon take acclaim.

The heartache doesn't end there, though, with France Football releasing their results on the vote for the best goalkeeper in the world for 2017.

The list is decided on the opinions of a series of ex-goalkeepers who, in this case, proved Santiago Cañizares, Lionel Letizi, Sepp Maier, Mark Schwarzer and Francesco Toldo.

Everyone can agree that there's some big names in there. You have to credit France Football for the method behind their votes with World Cup winners and Premier League stalwarts casting their opinions.

Nevertheless, the five veterans clearly weren't fans of De Gea who only finished seventh in their vote. That's right, seventh...

It would perhaps be understandable if the United 'keeper came second or perhaps even third but seventh?

Take a look at the full list below:

1. Manuel Neuer - 30 points

2. Gianluigi Buffon - 13 points

3. Thibaut Courtois - 9 points

=4. Jan Oblak - 7 points

=4. Hugo Lloris - 7 points

6. Keylor Navas - 5 points

7. David de Gea - 4 points

8. Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 3 points

9. Samir Handanovic - 2 points



The silliness of the rankings is certainly accentuated by the events of the weekend and voting was likely cast before the fixture, but seventh is still a thoroughly bizarre decision.

Manchester United certainly won't be happy as France Football's results begin to spread, that's for sure.

It can only be hoped that De Gea starts to accumulate the plaudits he deserves and even his biggest doubters will fade away with performances like that at Arsenal.

He might be called into action plenty of times on Sunday, mind.

Do you think David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world? Have your say in the comments section below.

