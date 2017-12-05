After weeks of deliberation, it was finally agreed that Tony Bellew would take on David Haye in their much anticipated rematch on May 5.

The two British fighters were scheduled to go head-to-head on December 17 in the 02, but the Hayemaker had to pull out due to picking up a freak pectoral injury in training.

There were fears that the fight would be called off for good, particularly given Haye's dreadful injury record - this was the fourth high-profile fight he has had to pull out of.

Bellew is likely to be ecstatic with the re-arranged date, given that he was training incredibly hard for the fight.

However, in the weeks after Haye pulled out, the Bomber had a new target in his crosshairs; Tyson Fury.

Bellew openly called out the Gypsy King on Soccer AM and the two have been involved in a war of words on Twitter.

And now, his trainer David Coldwell has revealed that the Evertonian had the chance to decline Haye's rematch offer and fight Fury instead.

However, he has explained why Bellew took up the Hayemaker's offer.

FURY FIGHT NOT RIGHT AT THE MOMENT

“Tyson Fury isn’t a destructive puncher so yes you’ve still got the problem with the height, the reach, the boxing ability but he’s not a monstrous puncher,” Coldwell said.

“Tony will fight absolutely anybody, but given the right preparation you would look at a Fury fight.

“The fact is the Fury fight is the same as the Haye fight, he’s pulled out [of fights], he’s got issues to sort out and everything.

“Again if the fight happens that’s a massive, massive fight. Again you’re looking at risk versus reward.

“If Tony pulled that off it would be a massive, massive win. It would be a huge shock.”

Clearly, Coldwell and Bellew did not want to take a risk on a fight that would require a different training routine and could be postponed by Fury's camp.

HAYE FIGHT STILL 50/50

Coldwell also mentioned there are still risks with Haye.

“This is actually 50-50 because if you look at his last eight scheduled fights, he’s pulled out of four of them.

“So he is 50-50. But the thing is Tony’s got this in his head where he does want to fight David Haye, he does want to close the saga now. It’s like a soap opera now. Everything’s gone off between the two.

