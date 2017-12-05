Two WWE superstars are set to make history.

WWE has announced the full lineups for their December 7th and December 8th events in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, including the previously announced match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Triple H headlining the December 8th event.

Sasha Banks vs. Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been confirmed for Thursday's WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. This will be a history-making match as it's the first WWE women's match to be held in that country.

"Little Miss Bliss" signed with WWE back in 2013 and was sent to its developmental territory of NXT. Bliss remained in NXT for three years to learn the ropes of the business before making her main roster debut in 2016 when she was drafted to SmackDown Live via the WWE Draft.

She would go on to defeat Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship before dropping it to Naomi at WrestleMania 33.

She was then sent to Monday Night RAW via the Superstar Shake-Up. Bliss was immediately thrusted into a program with RAW Women's Champion Bayely, which Bliss would win and capture the title herself.

Prior to signing with WWE, Banks wrestled on the indie scene and most notably for Chaotic Wrestling, where she once held the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship. She signed with WWE and placed in their developmental brand, NXT, in 2012.

Her match against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Respect on October 7, 2015 was the first women's match to ever headline a major WWE event, the first women's Iron Man match, and the longest women's match in WWE history at the time with a length of 30 minutes.

In 2016, she and Charlotte Flair became the first women to headline a WWE pay-per-view event and the first to compete in a Hell in a Cell match (both at Hell in a Cell in October 2016), the first women to main event Raw in a women's match since 2004.

Between WWE and NXT, Banks has had five championship reigns – being a former NXT Women's Champion and a record-tying four-time Raw Women's Champion.

The lineup for Night 1 will feature:

– The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose) vs. Samoa Joe, Sheamus & Cesaro.

– WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks.

– Braun Strowman vs. Kane.

– Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt.

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto.

– Jason Jordan vs. Elias.

– Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil vs. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

Plus: Appearances from Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The lineup for Night 2 will feature:

– Roman Reigns vs. Triple H.

– Steel Cage Match For WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

– Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Kane.

– Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe.

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto.

– Jason Jordan vs. Bo Dallas (w/Curtis Axel).

– Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Plus: Appearances from Elias, Alexa Bliss and more.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms