Triple H opens up on fans perceiving Roman Reigns as the chosen one

Triple H has spoken about one top talent.

That talent is Roman Reigns. The COO of the sports entertainment company recently spoke with The National to promote the upcoming WWE live events in Abu Dhabi later this week.

During the interview, “The Game” spoke about wrestling Reigns at Friday's live event, which marks the first time that they have competed against each other since WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

One of these topics was about Reigns and fans perceiving him as the ‘chosen one’ of WWE. Here is what Triple H had to say about Reigns in the interview:

“I think he is one of the best that the WWE have right now. Roman is in an unique position because the fan base tends to believe that he is this chosen one that the WWE wants in this position so they choose not to accept that position. But the truth is, and some people will listen to this and want to argue against it, but honestly most of the people who argue against it aren’t qualified to make that argument. I am. Roman is one of the most skilled performers bar none in the WWE right now and that is on every level”

“The Game” has been a member of the WWE since 1995, and he has risen through the ranks of the sports entertainment company to be where he is today as executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, a senior producer for NXT, and one of the best superstars in the business.

Throughout his 20-plus years with, The Game has had some incredible matches against some world class opponents, including John Cena, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Sting and Seth Rollins.

Back in 1997, he co-founded the influential D-Generation X stable with Michaels. This group became a major element of the Attitude Era. Following his first WWE Title reign, he began a storyline marriage with Stephanie McMahon in 1999 that jumped started his reign on top.

Triple H won a total of 14 world championships and led stables The McMahon-Helmsley Faction, Evolution, and The Authority. After legitimately marrying McMahon in 2003, he became a member of the McMahon family.

Since 2011, Triple H has curtailed his in-ring appearances as he has taken on a greater behind-the-scenes role within WWE. During his professional wrestling career, he has held a total of 25 championships including nine reigns as WWF/WWE Champion and five as WWE's World Heavyweight Champion.

Also, he is the winner of the 1997 King of the Ring tournament and the 2002 and 2016 Royal Rumbles. He has headlined WrestleMania, WWE's flagship pay-per-view, a record seven times, tied with Hulk Hogan.

He was also asked about still wrestling while having an office role.

"Right now it is still fun for me. It is still something that I enjoy. I don't think that I'll ever not enjoy it, stepping out in front of the WWE Universe. When I do something in the office there aren't 10,000 people screaming and cheering so it is not quite the excitement level that performing is.

"But I get just as much enjoyment to be honest out of watching the others. When I am working with these kids who are just starting in NXT and doing a Takeover and watching them perform to a level that they never thought they could. That is a completely different adrenaline rush for me and I really enjoy that. It is kind of where my focus is now. I love getting in the ring. This year I have wrestled a bit more, as you are about to see here in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, and in India, but they have all been last minute and surprises. But I am enjoying the process. It is fun to get out there and remember why you love the business in the first place."

