Reason why Rob Van Dam won’t be returning to the WWE anytime soon

One former WWE superstar won’t be returning to the sports entertainment company anytime soon.

That former champion is Rob Van Dam, who just might be the most popular star to come from ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling).

Van Dam made his name known while working for ECW in the late 1990s, with the WWE in the early to mid-2000s, and then with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in the early 2010s. Van Dam gained his mainstream popularity by 1998 when he won the ECW World Television Championship, which he held for a record 700 days.

RVD is a five-time world tag team champion (two ECW, two WWE World Tag Team, and one WWE Tag Team). He is a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was the final holder of the WWE Hardcore Championship and the last WWE European Champion, unifying both titles with his Intercontinental Championship.

RVD’s latest run with WWE was from June of 2013 through August of 2014. He made a one-off appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards to present the Slammy Award for Extreme Moment of the Year.

As his advancing age, RVD has decided to work a selective number of dates on the independent scene.

The Blast has a new report out revealing new details about his health and finances pulled from his recent divorce filing.

RVD is saying that he should pay less support to his ex-wife Sonya because he no longer lives the glamorous life of a wrestling superstar.

On November 12, 2016, RVD claims he suffered a concussion that, “caused visual impairment,” and has, “disqualified me from working for the WWE” The match in question took place for PCW and was against Pentagon Jr. Included in the filing is a copy of WWE’s Concussion Management Program protocol

RVD also included a medical evaluation from earlier in the year confirming his concussion. RVD also says that his merchandising contract with WWE ended in July of 2017 and will not be renewed.

Van Dam was interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated just two months ago.

RVD, who has the reputation to speak his mind about any topic that is brought up was very honest with his answer.

Mr. Monday Night stated, “I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”

