Video emerges of Roman Reigns’ ridiculous sell on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns had a heck of a night on Monday night.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, the former WWE Champion had a big role on the show as he was in the opening segment, match, and main event.

He was in an in-ring segment with Raw General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle which in turn set up a match against Jason Jordan.

In the opening segment, Samoa Joe came out and cut a promo about wanting a match with Reigns. This led to Jordan hitting a belly-to-belly suplex. Fans picked up on Reigns’ selling of the move, which you can see here.

Then he appeared in the main event that saw Cesaro and Sheamus successfully retain the Raw Tag Team Titles over Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Reigns has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year. Make no mistake about; Reigns is the guy in WWE.

Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns had headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

The former WWE Champion’s ascendancy as a world title-chasing/holding heroic underdog has been marked by critics' disapproval and overwhelmingly negative crowd reactions.

WWE sent out the following on the segment and match between Reigns and Jordan.

LOS ANGELES —Even by his brazen standards, Jason Jordan may have made what was his boldest bid for respect yet this week on Raw. After misses against Braun Strowman and Kane, the gold-blooded Superstar challenged Roman Reigns for a title bout right as the Intercontinental Champion was demanding Angle sanction a match between himself and Samoa Joe, and even offered to throw down with Joe himself when the former NXT Champion stole his thunder by emerging to accept Reigns’ challenge.

When Reigns failed to treat Jordan’s presence seriously, the young Superstar suplexed the champion out of nowhere, forcing Reigns into a title match while Joe watched from the ramp.

Jordan made good on the opportunity to showcase his abilities (catching Reigns midair out of a Superman Punch and charging him into the steps was a thing of beauty, as were his one-legged Northern Lights Suplexes), but the win was once again just beyond his grasp.

Reigns sealed Jordan’s fate by targeting his taped-up knee — which Jordan re-injured after a tumble over the ropes — and landing the devastating Superman Punch-Spear combo for the win.

Jordan wasn’t about to let his effort be overlooked by Joe, however, as he intruded on a post-match attack from The Samoan Submission Machine by suplexing him away from Reigns just as Joe was locking in the Coquina Clutch.

The Big Dog repaid Jordan by Superman Punching him out of the ring, and when Jordan demanded a match with Joe from Angle moments later in the locker-room area (while Angle was defending himself to Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon on the phone, no less), The Samoan Submission Machine added insult to injury by sneak-attacking him right in front of his father.

