Football

Manchester United.

Why CSKA Moscow's goal wasn't ruled out for offside vs Man Utd

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United headed into Tuesday night's game against CSKA Moscow knowing top spot in their Champions League group was all but guaranteed.

Having won four out five games in Group A, the Red Devils only needed to avoid losing by four goals, which was never going to happen.

Jose Mourinho didn't take any risks, though, and still fielded a reasonably strong starting line-up that featured Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

But even with some of their big guns on the pitch, United were unable to break the deadlock and went 1-0 down in the 45th minute.

Mario Figueira Fernandes was played down the right-hand side and cut the ball back into the danger zone for Vitinho, whose strike at goal deflected off Alan Dzagoev and in.

But United's players weren't happy. Dzagoev appeared to be in an offside position when the ball hit his back and found the back of the net, as you can see in the video below.

OFFSIDE?

You can see why United's players were angry and confronted the referee, with a lot of football fans equally as confused why the goal wasn't ruled out.

However, it turns out the referee made the correct decision. Here's why.

FIFA laws state that:

"Any defending player leaving the field of play for any reason without the referee's permission shall be considered to be on his own goal line or touch line for the purposes of offside until the next stoppage in play."

So, because Daley Blind was off the pitch when the ball hit Dzagoev without the referee's permission, he was technically playing the Russian onside.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) also explain this rule, as you can see below.

ADVANCED OFFSIDE RULE EXPLAINED

p1c0k8clrgv4sfa1v531j9u19ln9.jpg

Not that it mattered in the end, with Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scoring in the 64th and 66th minute respectively to put United in front.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
UEFA Champions League
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Marcus Rashford

Trending Stories

JuJu Smith-Schuster could face suspension for this vicious blindside block on Vontaze Burfict

JuJu Smith-Schuster could face suspension for this vicious blindside block on Vontaze Burfict

Enzo Amore's amazing reaction to his potential romance storyline with Nia Jax

Enzo Amore's amazing reaction to his potential romance storyline with Nia Jax

Watch: The moment Paul Pogba destroyed three CSKA players with one skill

Watch: The moment Paul Pogba destroyed three CSKA players with one skill

Stunning video has emerged of Lionel Messi dropping opponents throughout 2017

Stunning video has emerged of Lionel Messi dropping opponents throughout 2017

Ex-pros voted for best GK in the world - fans won't believe the position De Gea came

Ex-pros voted for best GK in the world - fans won't believe the position De Gea came

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again