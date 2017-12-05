Football

Paul Pogba destroyed three CSKA Moscow players with one skill

Paul Pogba is pretty good at football, isn't he?

Despite his deserved red card in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on the weekend, no one doubted that the Frenchman was in superb form against the Gunners and his assist for Jesse Lingard's second goal was a work of art.

Without him, Jose Mourinho's side are simply not the same, with Pogba providing all the creativity from his central midfield position.

Against CSKA Moscow, the Frenchman was included from the start due to the fact that he will now miss the next three domestic fixtures.

And, he was in brilliant form against the Russian side despite the fact that they took an unexpected lead late in the first-half.

His passing was exceptional and there was one moment late in the day which showed just what a skilful player the £89m man is.

VIDEO: POGBA AT HIS VERY BEST

That's just disrespectful.

To have the strength to hold off all three opponents and then get past them all with such ease is simply sensational.

Pogba also pulled off a brilliant assist for Romelu Lukaku's equaliser, further highlighting the brilliant understanding between the two players.

VIDEO: POGBA ASSIST

That pass is a thing of beauty.

The only gutting thing to take from Pogba's performance vs CSKA is that he will be absent for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

It is far and away the biggest fixture of the Premier League season so far and if United have any hope of clawing back their noisy neighbours, they simply have to win at Old Trafford.

