Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

.

Beal drops 51; Raptors take down Suns; Westbrook records triple-double

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Raptors (15-7) 126; Suns (9-17) 113

Toronto led by 13 after the first quarter and eventually won by that amount. Kyle Lowry (20/6/10), DeMar DeRozan (20/7/8) and Serge Ibaka (19/6/1) led the way for the Raptors and combined to shoot 22-for-42 from the field in the home victory. The Raptors shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 15-for-36 (41.7 percent) from three and also went 23-for-26 from the free throw line. CJ Miles (15/1/1), Jakob Poeltl (13/5/0) and Fred VanVleet (13/0/6) all scored in double-figures off the bench, who contributed a remarkable and efficient 47 points on the night as a whole.

Fresh off a 46-point outing, Devin Booker (19/5/8) was brought back down to Earth in this one. TJ Warren (11/1/0) was ejected in the third quarter for picking up his second technical, thus leaving the Suns without his scoring ability. Phoenix surprisingly received 62 points from their bench, as five reserves scored in double-figures in the loss. The Suns lost the rebounding battle 42-to-35 and the assist battle 30-to-23.

Thunder (11-12) 100; Jazz (13-12) 94

Russell Westbrook (34/13/14) turned in a ridiculous triple-double and helped OKC erase a 17-point second-half deficit to earn the statement victory. The Thunder outscored the Jazz 32-14 in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback. Paul George (21/3/1) had a strong second half while Steven Adams (20/9/1) had his third-straight dominant game for the club, surprisingly getting the best of elite rim protector Rudy Gobert (5/6/0). Adams went 9-of-10 from the field. Although Oklahoma City shot just 4-of-18 from three and 18-for-26 from the free throw line, Utah’s offense fizzled out at the end of the game and the Thunder had a number of strong defensive stops.

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell (31/1/4) was fantastic for the Jazz, going 11-of-22 shooting, including 5-for-12 from beyond the arc. However, Utah’s other four starters combined for just 37 points on the night. The Thunder out-rebounded the Jazz 46-to-35 en route to the comeback win.

Wizards (13-11); Trail Blazers (13-11) 92

Ever since John Wall went down with his injury, opposing teams have been able to double-team and generally limit Bradley Beal (51/3/2) until this game, where he went off for 51 points on 21-for-37 shooting. Shouldering most of the offensive load, Beal accounted for 30 more points than the other four Wizards starters combined (21). The other four Washington starters combined to shoot just 7-of-30 from the field. However, Washington generally took care of the ball, as they forced 18 turnovers while turning the ball over just 10 times themselves.

Damian Lillard (30/8/9) did his best to lead Portland and nearly posted a triple-double, but Beal was simply unstoppable.

Topics:
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Russell Westbrook
Portland Trail Blazers
Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Utah Jazz

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Marshawn Lynch has found a hilarious way to avoid doing media interviews this week

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Gary Lineker’s answer to the Messi vs Ronaldo argument is just excellent

Gary Lineker’s answer to the Messi vs Ronaldo argument is just excellent

Mark Clattenburg has explained his controversial comments about Chelsea v Spurs

Mark Clattenburg has explained his controversial comments about Chelsea v Spurs

Kevin De Bruyne's honest response to being asked if Pogba's ban was karma

Kevin De Bruyne's honest response to being asked if Pogba's ban was karma

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again