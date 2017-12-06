Beal drops 51; Raptors take down Suns; Westbrook records triple-double

Raptors (15-7) 126; Suns (9-17) 113

Toronto led by 13 after the first quarter and eventually won by that amount. Kyle Lowry (20/6/10), DeMar DeRozan (20/7/8) and Serge Ibaka (19/6/1) led the way for the Raptors and combined to shoot 22-for-42 from the field in the home victory. The Raptors shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 15-for-36 (41.7 percent) from three and also went 23-for-26 from the free throw line. CJ Miles (15/1/1), Jakob Poeltl (13/5/0) and Fred VanVleet (13/0/6) all scored in double-figures off the bench, who contributed a remarkable and efficient 47 points on the night as a whole.

Fresh off a 46-point outing, Devin Booker (19/5/8) was brought back down to Earth in this one. TJ Warren (11/1/0) was ejected in the third quarter for picking up his second technical, thus leaving the Suns without his scoring ability. Phoenix surprisingly received 62 points from their bench, as five reserves scored in double-figures in the loss. The Suns lost the rebounding battle 42-to-35 and the assist battle 30-to-23.

Thunder (11-12) 100; Jazz (13-12) 94

Russell Westbrook (34/13/14) turned in a ridiculous triple-double and helped OKC erase a 17-point second-half deficit to earn the statement victory. The Thunder outscored the Jazz 32-14 in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback. Paul George (21/3/1) had a strong second half while Steven Adams (20/9/1) had his third-straight dominant game for the club, surprisingly getting the best of elite rim protector Rudy Gobert (5/6/0). Adams went 9-of-10 from the field. Although Oklahoma City shot just 4-of-18 from three and 18-for-26 from the free throw line, Utah’s offense fizzled out at the end of the game and the Thunder had a number of strong defensive stops.

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell (31/1/4) was fantastic for the Jazz, going 11-of-22 shooting, including 5-for-12 from beyond the arc. However, Utah’s other four starters combined for just 37 points on the night. The Thunder out-rebounded the Jazz 46-to-35 en route to the comeback win.

Wizards (13-11); Trail Blazers (13-11) 92

Ever since John Wall went down with his injury, opposing teams have been able to double-team and generally limit Bradley Beal (51/3/2) until this game, where he went off for 51 points on 21-for-37 shooting. Shouldering most of the offensive load, Beal accounted for 30 more points than the other four Wizards starters combined (21). The other four Washington starters combined to shoot just 7-of-30 from the field. However, Washington generally took care of the ball, as they forced 18 turnovers while turning the ball over just 10 times themselves.

Damian Lillard (30/8/9) did his best to lead Portland and nearly posted a triple-double, but Beal was simply unstoppable.