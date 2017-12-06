Cricket

Australia now lead the series 2-0.

England lose second Ashes Test by 120 runs in Adelaide

As England and Australia entered day five of the second Ashes Test, the mood was rather strange.

Some portion of the fans felt the visitors had a chance of levelling the series, whilst others could only see the hosts extending their lead to 2-0.

Well, unfortunately for Joe Root and co., it was the latter that happened, as England collapsed on day five, leaving their chances of winning the Ashes hanging on by a thread.

England began the final day on 176-4, and were chasing a mammoth target of 354, which, if they were successful in doing so, would have been an all-time record.

However, it all went rather wrong for Root and co. on the fifth and final day, and they eventually lost out to their hosts by 120 runs.

A lot of the pressure was on Root's shoulders, who went into day five on 67 runs, but when he was dismissed early on, it put a lot of pressure on England.

Sadly, once Root was caught out, the rest of the England batting order failed to impress.

Dawid Malan registered just 29, whilst Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, and Stuart Broad failed to reach double figures.

Jonny Bairstow put up a bit of a fight, hitting 36, but once he was bowled by Mitchell Starc, it was all over for Trevor Bayliss' men.

CRICKET-AUS-ENG-ASHES

England and Australia both head to Perth for the third Test match, and if Australia win, which they are favourites to do, the Ashes will already be all over for Root, and the word whitewash will be resurfacing.

After the match, it was down to BT Sports pundits Michael Vaughan, Geoffrey Boycott, and Ricky Ponting to pick apart the second Test, and it was the Australian who raised a brilliant point during his analysis.

The former Aussie captain stated that we aren't watching a really good Australia team, we're just seeing a really week English side.

Watch what he said in his analysis below.

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket
Joe Root

