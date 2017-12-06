Football

Fernando Torres' tweet to Chelsea fans after Stamford Bridge return was beautiful

Chelsea were far from their best against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and they paid the price of top spot in their Champions League group.

By drawing at Stamford Bridge, the Blues finished second behind Roma but also knocked Atletico out of the competition.

Saul Niguez's strike gave the away side a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute before Eden Hazard levelled the scores with quarter of an hour remaining.

It's gone down as a Stefan Savic own goal, but Hazard will claim it's his after producing such a wonderful touch to bring the ball down and then beat his man.

Chelsea fans will ultimately point towards Willian's awful miss as the reason they drew, but on the whole 1-1 was probably a fair result.

One man who will have mixed feelings about the draw is Fernando Torres, who will now be playing in the Europa League with Atletico but didn't come away from Stamford Bridge defeated.

Torres spent four years at the Bridge and Tuesday night was the first time he's returned since leaving Chelsea in 2015.

And so, to cap an emotional occasion for the Spaniard, he posted a heartwarming tweet that he will undoubtedly want every Chelsea fan to read (see below).

Torres wrote in Spanish and English:

"It did not happen, but we will keep on fighting. Thanks to the Stamford Bridge fans for their support, you will be forever in my heart."

Beautiful words from a wonderful player. At 33-years-old, Torres has entered the final few years of his professional career and Tuesday may well have been his last ever visit to Stamford Bridge.

Or so it seems. According to the Mirror, Torres is eyeing a return to the Premier League on loan in January due to concerns over playing time.

With Diego Costa set to complete his move to Atletico next month, Torres is aware he faces a lot of competition for minutes, especially with Antoine Griezmann also in the picture.

Newcastle United and Southampton are said to be interested, though Torres might prefer a move to the former given his old manager, Rafael Benitez, is currently at the helm.

