Football

Eden Hazard and Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard's odd response when asked if Hazard is the best in the Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For so long Eden Hazard has been considered the best player in the Premier League, but the Belgian's crown has come under threat this season.

Former Chelsea teammate Kevin De Bruyne has been nothing short of sensational for Manchester City in his third term at the club and now many believe he is top of the pile.

In 15 league appearances this season, De Bruyne has scored four goals and assisted a further eight to fire his side to the top of the table.

As for Hazard, the 26-year-old has one more goal but just two assists in 12 appearances. Even he admitted last month that he's no longer top dog.

"Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League at the moment," said Hazard. "City are the best Premier League team and Kevin is an important player in [Pep] Guardiola's system.

"It's easy to play with Kevin because we're good players."

One thing every football fan can agree on is that De Bruyne and Hazard are the two best players in the Premier League, not just on current form but in general.

Frank Lampard certainly thinks so, but when he was asked on Tuesday night whether Hazard is the best in England, he gave a rather bizarre answer.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

In the video below at 5:15, BT Sport's presenter read the following question to Lampard from a fan: "Is Eden Hazard the best player in England right now?"

Lampard initially responded by saying De Bruyne is better on current form, but he then chucked a surprise name into the ring: Raheem Sterling.

According to the Chelsea legend, Sterling is up there with De Bruyne and Hazard, who are both world-class players, as the best in the Premier League. Right then.

"I wouldn't quite go as far to say that yet because he's really lit up the last few games for me and he's towards his best," said Lampard.

"But when you look at the season and the way Kevin De Bruyne's played at Manchester City from the start and considering where they are and how far ahead they are in the league.

"He's been so pivotal for them. Raheem Sterling's got to have a shout for scoring such important goals."

Sterling has been fantastic for City this season, but saying he's as good as De Bruyne and Hazard is a stretch to say the least, as these responses suggest.

COME ON FRANK...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Raheem Sterling
Eden Hazard
Frank Lampard
Kevin De Bruyne
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

JuJu Smith-Schuster could face suspension for this vicious blindside block on Vontaze Burfict

JuJu Smith-Schuster could face suspension for this vicious blindside block on Vontaze Burfict

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Rumor killer regarding two SmackDown Live stars suffering from injury

Fernando Torres posts beautiful tweet to Chelsea fans after return to Stamford Bridge

Fernando Torres posts beautiful tweet to Chelsea fans after return to Stamford Bridge

Watch: Bakayoko's embarrassing moment vs Atletico shows Lampard was right about him

Watch: Bakayoko's embarrassing moment vs Atletico shows Lampard was right about him

Watch: Man Utd fans loved the moment Juan Mata broke some CSKA Moscow ankles

Watch: Man Utd fans loved the moment Juan Mata broke some CSKA Moscow ankles

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again