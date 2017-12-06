For so long Eden Hazard has been considered the best player in the Premier League, but the Belgian's crown has come under threat this season.

Former Chelsea teammate Kevin De Bruyne has been nothing short of sensational for Manchester City in his third term at the club and now many believe he is top of the pile.

In 15 league appearances this season, De Bruyne has scored four goals and assisted a further eight to fire his side to the top of the table.

As for Hazard, the 26-year-old has one more goal but just two assists in 12 appearances. Even he admitted last month that he's no longer top dog.

"Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League at the moment," said Hazard. "City are the best Premier League team and Kevin is an important player in [Pep] Guardiola's system.

"It's easy to play with Kevin because we're good players."

One thing every football fan can agree on is that De Bruyne and Hazard are the two best players in the Premier League, not just on current form but in general.

Frank Lampard certainly thinks so, but when he was asked on Tuesday night whether Hazard is the best in England, he gave a rather bizarre answer.

In the video below at 5:15, BT Sport's presenter read the following question to Lampard from a fan: "Is Eden Hazard the best player in England right now?"

Lampard initially responded by saying De Bruyne is better on current form, but he then chucked a surprise name into the ring: Raheem Sterling.

According to the Chelsea legend, Sterling is up there with De Bruyne and Hazard, who are both world-class players, as the best in the Premier League. Right then.

"I wouldn't quite go as far to say that yet because he's really lit up the last few games for me and he's towards his best," said Lampard.

"But when you look at the season and the way Kevin De Bruyne's played at Manchester City from the start and considering where they are and how far ahead they are in the league.

"He's been so pivotal for them. Raheem Sterling's got to have a shout for scoring such important goals."

Sterling has been fantastic for City this season, but saying he's as good as De Bruyne and Hazard is a stretch to say the least, as these responses suggest.

COME ON FRANK...

