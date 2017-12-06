Football

Man Utd fans all say the same thing about Luke Shaw's performance vs CSKA

When the Manchester United team sheet was announced at around 6:45pm on Tuesday night, fans were quite surprised to see the name of Luke Shaw starting at left-wing back.

The Englishman has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in 2017/18, but was given the green light by Jose Mourinho in the Red Devils' final group game, which they won 2-1.

The Portuguese coach has always been the biggest critic of the former Southampton man, citing his poor attitude and lack of work ethic in the past.

The resurgence of Ashley Young has also not helped his cause, with the 32-year-old excelling on the left-hand side of defence and he was rightly up for the Premier League Player of the Month, which was eventually won by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Well, Mourinho may have a bit of a selection headache for the Manchester derby on Sunday, with Shaw turning in a very good performance vs CSKA Moscow.

Offensively, he excelled and his stunning pace certainly caught the eye.

Despite the fact he was slightly at fault for CSKA's goal, United fans were truly happy to see Shaw finally taking his opportunity.

They clearly want him to succeed and it is evident that he is a much more viable squad option that Matteo Darmian, who has endured a disastrous season.

He was even awarded the man-of-the-match by United's official Twitter account.

Before kick-off, the BT Sport panel of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand discussed Shaw's time at United and came out with some very interesting observations.

Scholes said: "It's difficult to say as we don't see what goes on behind the scenes. I don't think he lives his life as clean as he possibly should do.

"With his body shape, he looks like a player who needs to be playing every week. We had Wayne Rooney, who was a player if he missed a couple of games you knew, he wasn't looking after himself.

Gerrard then added: He added: "I think Mourinho is doing it for a reason, to try and get the best out of Shaw, he's obviously not happy with certain parts of his game, whether its fitness or his body shape.

"All of us, as England fans, need to see him back playing on a regular basis because when he is on the top of his game he is one of the best left backs around."

Well, his performance against CSKA was a good start.

