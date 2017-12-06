Safe to say Tiemoue Bakayoko hasn't made the best start to life at Chelsea since completing a £40 million move from AS Monaco over the summer.

Signed by Antonio Conte as Nemanja Matic's replacement, the 23-year-old has dazzled in some games but really struggled in others, such as Tuesday's draw to Atletico Madrid.

His moment of laziness directly led to Atletico's opener in the 56th minute. Fernando Torres' flicked header found Saul Niguez at the back post, where Bakayoko should have been marking him.

Conte spared him of criticism in his post-match interview, but the Italian will be all too aware that his summer signing must start showing signs of improvement to keep his place.

"I think Bakayoko is a young player and is only 23-years-old," said Conte. "He is working to try to improve and go into our idea of football.

"In this case it is important to work and have patience and understand that mistakes are normal in the game.

"Not only him but for every player. We have to continue to work and continue to improve a player. At the same time I am very happy for his commitment and his work."

Bakayoko came under fire from a certain Frank Lampard before and after the Atletico game for 'sleeping' when it matters most.

He switched off for Niguez's goal and there was another moment shortly afterwards that epitomised Lampard's comments.

In the video below, Bakayoko receives a ball out wide from N'Golo Kante but, through a lack of concentration and control, lets the ball roll under his foot and out of play.

More embarrassing still, as he goes to collect the ball, he slips and lands firmly on his bum. Check it out.

BAKAYOKO'S EMBARRASSING MOMENT

"He sleeps," said Lampard of Bakayoko after the game. "His concentration goes and at this level if you sleep for a second and it's an easy goal for Atletico."

Lampard even believes that Conte would be wise to consider replacing the Frenchman with fellow summer signing Danny Drinkwater, who has been very consistent in recent years.

"I don't know with Bakayoko," he added. "I think it's well documented that he hasn't settled quickly at Chelsea and English football in the Premier League as well.

"He has to come to grips with that. A moment's sleeping today doesn't work so he needs to improve, but he (Conte) has got options.

"Drinkwater will play as well but hopefully Bakayoko will improve."

