Chelsea may have endured a disappointing night in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, but spare a thought for the Rojiblancos.

Atleti have slipped quietly into the Europa League having come third in the group by virtue of Roma's 1-0 win over Qarabag.

Diego Simeone will no doubt have been expecting much bigger things from his men this season. After all, this is a side who have made the final twice in the last four years.

Saul Niguez at least gave the travelling fans something to shout about when he put the visitors 1-0 up at Stamford Bridge, but Stefan Savic then levelled things up with an own goal.

Eden Hazard produced a sublime first touch before whipping the ball across goal, and it was ultimately enough to earn Antonio Conte's side a point.

It was far from unexpected that Atleti wouldn't qualify, as they simply haven't looked strong enough in Group C. A goalless draw away to minnows Qarabag, losing late on in their home game against Chelsea - it's fair to say they made pretty hard work of the group.

In light of all that, an old Antoine Griezmann tweet has been doing the rounds highlighting how the Frenchman reacted when the draw for the group stages was made.

The 26-year-old posted: "Me gusta", or in English, "I like it".

Twitter is such a cruel place that football fans have been retweeting it with endless glee.

Of course, there was surely nothing more to it than Griezmann looking forward to the fixtures in question, but you can guarantee he won't have enjoyed the group all that much in the end.

A disappointing campaign for Atletico

The forward didn't make the impact he would have liked, scoring twice in six games.

There have been moments this season when the Wanda Metropolitano has turned on him because of his inconsistent form, booing him in the Madrid derby.

Put that together with his side's failure to qualify, and speculation surrounding his future is likely to be off the scale again in January.

Looking ahead, the Europa League campaign is sure to be a long and arduous one, though they have previously won the competition twice before in 2010 and 2012.

Perhaps Atleti can take some consolation from their La Liga form, as despite not having been able to strengthen in the summer because of a transfer embargo, they sit third and just six points off the top.

