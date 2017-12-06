At this moment in time, few players in the world are playing better football than Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kevin de Bruyne may be the only rivals, but it wouldn't be a foolish assessment to say that Blues winger has been outdoing the trio in recent weeks.

He has looked frighteningly good, scoring goals, terrorising defences and creating chances for his teammates.

In his last six games in all competitions, the 26-year-old has scored five times and recorded three assists, including his part in Chelsea's goal in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, with Hazard's shot being turned to his own net by Stevan Savic.

His performance against Newcastle on Saturday - where he scored two goals - was almost scary, with defenders clearly afraid of the way he just beats them with ease.

So, given his ridiculous form, BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker thought it would be the correct time to ask Rio Ferdinand - one of the game's finest defenders - whether he enjoyed facing Hazard.

His response really says it all.

You can almost see the fear in his eyes as Hazard's name is mentioned.

As Ferdinand says, he was slightly fortunate that the Belgian was more confined to the wide areas under Jose Mourinho and didn't terrorise the centre-backs as often as he does now.

There was also one moment against Atletico where Hazard showed yet again the kind of form he is right now, gliding past three players and almost scoring one of the finest goals seen in the group stages.

Chelsea's draw with the La Liga side meant that Roma took top spot in the group after they beat Qarabag 1-0.

Antonio Conte's side now face the real prospect of drawing either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16.

The Blues will now switch their focus back to the Premier League on Saturday as they prepare to travel to West Ham.

Conte's side have shown impressive domestic form of late and with Hazard at the peak of his powers, David Moyes' side are likely to suffer yet more heartbreak.

