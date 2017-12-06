It is a well known fact that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has struggled with injuries during his career to date.

The England international was set for a dazzling career after he burst onto scene after a sensational midfield display against La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the Champions League.

However, an injury during Arsenal's pre-season Emirates Cup competition cost the youngster over a year of his career.

And, that injury is something he's never really been able to overcome and leave in the past.

Several serious ankle problems, a broken leg, and a mental battle on top of that has meant Wilshere has been unfit for the majority of his career.

Due to his injuries, and with Arsenal have several first-team players vying for a midfield spot, Wilshere went out on loan to AFC Bournemouth for a season, and after initially enjoying some much-needed first-team football, the curse struck again.

The midfielder missed most of the second half of the season through injury, and he returned to Arsenal needing to prove his fitness.

It's well known that Wilshere's contract expires at the end of the current season, and although he's a fan favourite in North London, time is running out for him to prove his worth to Arsene Wenger.

However, in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, he's been given regular game time, and it seems like he's finally back to full fitness.

So much so, he can even make jokes about his own injury record.

The man himself can have a joke at his own expense, as his latest post on social media shows.

The 25-year-old recently got in the Christmas spirit, taking his young family ice skating and uploading a picture to his accounts.

But, it was the caption he added that got people talking, the England international poking fun at his own injury record by writing: “Positive week, managed to get through 20 minutes of ice skating without getting injured.”

