It was a case of job done for Manchester United as they beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had very little to do to guarantee they finished top of Group A, though they did have to come from behind after the Russian Premier League outfit took a surprise and slightly dubious lead.

It was just as well Jose Mourinho fielded a decent line-up, as it was down to Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to score the goals to help the hosts to the three points.

For the Belgian, it was just his second goal in 13 games, not the sort of return a £75million striker will be happy with.

However, it has to be seen as a major positive that he got himself on the scoresheet.

Luke Shaw's performance was another big plus. It's no secret that Mourinho isn't the left-back's biggest fan - OK, that's probably the understatement of the year - and yet he did very well on his first start of the season.

The 22-year-old will be hoping he's given Mourinho a selection headache ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday, as will a number of others whose spots in the first XI aren't guaranteed.

One of the big questions is whether they'll opt for Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, or Henrikh Mkhitaryan against City, with Mourinho picking the Spanish international on this occasion.

Mata's moment of class

Mata rarely plays a full 90 minutes but he will have put himself in his manager's thinking with some decent runs. The former Chelsea man also came up with a lovely moment of skill to take two CSKA players out of the game:

United fans were loving it

The sort of thing you'd expect of Paul Pogba - who himself pulled some silky skills out of the bag as he looked to make up for his red card against Arsenal - but we don't often see it from Mata.

Speaking after the game, he was already looking ahead to Sunday's all-important showdown.

"We needed to win," he said, via Goal.

"We knew we were already qualified, we needed just a point, but we always want to win, especially at Old Trafford.

"We had a few good chances in the second half and scored twice so we are happy. We can go into the weekend game in the best conditions.

"It is important to win for your confidence level. Sunday is a big game; we know how important it is."

