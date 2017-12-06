Tuesday night's win over CSKA Moscow didn't exactly go to plan for Manchester United, but they're through to the Champions League last 16 and that's the most important thing.

In what was a frustrating first hour for the Red Devils, they went 1-0 behind thanks to a goal that many believed was offside.

But they clawed their way back into the game through Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, with Paul Pogba at the heart of everything good for his side.

It was Pogba's inch-perfect ball over the top - with his weaker foot, by the way - that found Lukaku, who made no mistake in prodding home.

And in the latter stages of the game, the Frenchman produced a stunning piece of skill to end the careers of three CSKA players.

Pogba had the ball by the touchline and nowhere to go yet somehow managed to out-muscle all three players before nutmegging one of them with a stunning flick.

There's no doubting Pogba is already a world-class midfielder and has the potential to be even better, but one man will never be convinced of his ability: Graeme Souness.

Souness' agenda against Pogba is well known amongst United fans after he described the 24-year-old as "a bit of a YouTuber" in September.

And on Tuesday night he reopened the debate by ripping into Pogba's positioning and claiming he may never become a top player.

"When he is on the ball, there [are] lots of things to admire," admitted Souness on TV3. "He's powerful, he's got good technique, he can wrong foot people, he can ping the ball.

"Where I question him, whether he'll ever be a top player, is his understanding of the game.

"This isn't me being an ex-Liverpool player caning a Man Utd player. I thought the same when he was a Juventus player.

"That is basic stuff you learn in the youth team (positioning). He's 24-years-old, if he's not got it now when is he going to get it?

"He hasn't taken a big game by the scruff of the neck and dominated it. He hasn't got a basic understanding of his position, I can't see that changing."

Wow. Considering the season Pogba has had so far, both in the Premier League and in Europe, Souness' comments are a bit unfair.

United fans certainly thought so anyway, as you can see in the angry Twitter reaction below.

MAN UTD FANS REACT

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms