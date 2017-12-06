A lot of the pre-Ashes talk was dominated by Ben Stokes and whether or not he'd be eligible for England Down Under.

The reason why it was dominated by Stokes chat was because of an incident that took place outside of a Bristol nightclub, which eventually was investigated by police.

Due to that investigation, Stokes wasn't able to travel to Australia with the England team, and has subsequently watched on as Joe Root's men have struggled.

The first Test in Brisbane was heavily one-sided, as Steve Smith and co. wrapped up a 10-wicket win, whilst the second Test in Adelaide was won by the hosts by 120 runs.

So, it's not looking good for England, however, it's not looking much better for Stokes either, who is currently playing his cricket in New Zealand.

Stokes endured yet another tough outing for Canterbury as he continues to get game time in New Zealand’s 50-over Ford Trophy.

The England all-rounder, who scored just two and went wicketless on his debut on Sunday, made 34 from 41 balls and again failed to take a scalp as Canterbury fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Auckland.

Stokes was in action as his England teammates lost the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, a series he is unavailable for as he still waits to hear if he will be charged after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September.

Avon and Somerset Police detectives investigating the incident passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service last month for advice on whether to charge Stokes.

He did at least spend some time in the middle in his 41-ball innings, hitting four fours before being trapped LBW by Tarun Nethula.

His 34 helped Canterbury to 277 for nine off their 50 overs, but he was unable to do any damage with the ball as, opening the bowling, he managed figures of none for 39 off seven overs as the Aces chased down their total with ease.

