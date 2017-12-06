There was only one player Manchester United fans wanted to talk about after their 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow: Luke Shaw.

While the Red Devils had Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to thank for the goals that ensured they topped the group, it was the left-back's surprise inclusion in the starting XI that set tongues wagging at Old Trafford.

This was the 22-year-old's first start of the season, in any competition.

The reasons behind his exile have been well-documented, not least by Jose Mourinho himself, who rarely misses an opportunity to criticise the England international in public.

Last season, even when he performed well against Everton, his manager suggested it was only because he was playing with "my brain".

All in all, it's fair to say he has it all to do to become first-choice again, with United having experimented with Ashley Young in his position so far in the campaign.

However, maybe that will change after a solid performance against CSKA.

The accusation has been that he doesn't put in a shift in training, or on the pitch for that matter, but he certainly showed he's capable of demonstrating his work ethic.

His name on the teamsheet had initially sparked the debate in the BT Sport studio, with Paul Scholes offering one possible explanation for the defender's decline over the past couple of years - his lifestyle.

Gary Lineker posed the question: "Bags of talent, but there must be something, whether it's the attitude or the mental strength, what do you think Paul?"

To which Scholes replied:

"It's difficult to say, we don't see what goes on behind the scenes. I think what you hear I don't think he lives his life as clean as he possibly should.

"He looks, as Steven [Gerrard] says, his body shape, he looks like a player who needs to be playing every week.

Shaw's fitness a concern

"We had Wayne Rooney, who was a player who if he missed a couple of games, you knew, didn't you, he's not looking after himself right, he needs to be playing all the time, Saturday-Monday, Saturday-Tuesday, whatever it may be.

"I think Luke Shaw's exactly the same. Can he get a run of 10 games in the team? I'm not sure. The problem he's got is Ashley Young's done so well at left-wing-back. "I hope there's a future for him, a couple of years ago I thought we were signing possibly the best left-back in the world."

It has to be said that a horror leg break in 2015 was the catalyst for his downturn in form, as he's never quite got back to the level he was before that injury against PSV Eindhoven.

Widespread reports suggest United will move for Danny Rose in January, so Shaw could be running out of time even if he starts impressing.

Should United persevere with Luke Shaw? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms