You don’t have to be a huge Formula One fan to know the story of Michael Schumacher.

The seven-time World Championship winner is considered by so many to be one of, if not the, greatest F1 driver of all time.

Off the track, he has done so much for the sport.

In 2002, he was named among the elite as a UNESCO Champion for sport for his contributions towards childrens’ education.

Schumacher also helped develop the first lightweight helmet made of carbon in 2004 which redefined driver safety and received an FIA Gold Medal for Motor Sport in 2006 for the achievement too.

Sports honour-wise, he received the World Sportsman of the Year award in 2002 and 2004 respectively and in 2008, he was appointed as the Swiss ambassador for the 2008 European Championships for his long-time residency in the country.

Following his retirement in 2012, Schumacher hasn’t had a great time unfortunately.

At the end of 2013, he was skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps when he fell and hit his head on a rock. Although he was wearing protective head gear, he suffered a serious head injury which saw him placed in an induced coma until March 2014.

Since then, his health has been a closely guarded as he supposedly recuperates from the near-death experience. Only small media releases are made every so often as Schumacher remains under close medical supervision at his home near Lake Geneva.

Many stories have come out, most famously from German magazine Bunte, who claimed he could walk again, but instead, had to paid €50,000 in damages for false publication. His agent said this was incorrect and he could not stand unaided.

The last update, in some sense, came in November 2017, when the family said that his status would not be updated public because it was “in Michael’s interest.”

On Monday, Schumacher was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and ex-colleague from Ferrari and the FIA President Jean Todt said at the ceremony: “We miss Michael.”

However, he also gave hope to fans on his friend’s condition by saying: “He’s there, still fighting.

"A fight is going on. Michael is someone very special, someone special for motorsport.

"He's special to me, he's a friend."

Talking on Schumacher being present to receive the award, he added: “We all know that Michael should be here, and I’m sure he would have loved to.

“He always had the utmost respect for everyone in this round, he would be very honoured.

“What made Michael so special, what made him so successful, that was the love of the sport.

“And that connects him with everyone here. "

Schumacher’s inclusion in the HoF is not only fitting, but worthy given his services to the sport and all things associated to it. It’s just a real shame the man himself isn’t available to comment on his career achievements.

I’m sure everyone hopes that Michael Schumacher will recover to bask in his well-earned glory sooner rather than later.

Get well soon, MS!

