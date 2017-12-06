It's become very clear over the past 18 months that Paul Pogba will always split opinions amongst football fans and the media while he's at Manchester United.

While some say he's a world-class player and destined to win the Ballon d'Or at some point in his career, others claim he's overrated.

Take Graeme Souness, for example. Following Tuesday night's 2-1 over CSKA Moscow, the Liverpool legend savaged Pogba for his positioning, which you can read HERE.

But ask any of Pogba's teammates, both past and present, and they'll tell you he's up there with the best in the world.

Andrea Pirlo played with the Frenchman for three years at Juventus and said in January 2016 that he's the best youngster he's ever seen.

"Pogba is the best youngster I have seen," said the Italian maestro. "We understood he was a great player from his first training session. Now he is bigger and stronger."

At 24-years-old, Pogba still has plenty of room to grow and there's every chance he'll develop into the perfect midfielder.

Tall, strong, creative and with an eye for goal, the France international genuinely has it all - it's just a case of whether he can tap into that potential.

Steven Gerrard is certainly a huge fan and speaking on BT Sport on Tuesday, the legendary midfielder explained that Pogba's "one" problem as a player is his discipline.

According to Gerrard, who admitted he had the same problem at Liverpool, Pogba needs to learn to not go forward as much and support his fellow midfielders.

"I think if there's one small, tiny criticism of this player it would be that he goes forward maybe too much," said Gerrard.

"If he's playing in central midfield with one other player i.e. a [Nemanja] Matic, he might leave him a bit exposed.

"I had a similar criticism of myself when I played in that position with Didi Hamann or Xabi Alonso - I was eager to get into the box all the time.

"With experience and age and a bit more maturity, you maybe pick and choose your times where you make your runs forward."

Nailed it. Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history and, through personal experience, he knows what Pogba is missing.

The exciting thing for United fans is that Pogba is still three or four years away from hitting his prime, giving him plenty of time to pick and choose those runs Gerrard speaks about.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms