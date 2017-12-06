Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was handed his first start of the season by Jose Mourinho in Tuesday night's 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

The 22-year-old England international produced an excellent performance and was hailed by United supporters.

Shaw completed 90 minutes for the first time since January's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan but must vie for a starting berth with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young.

Young, 32, has made the left-back slot his own in recent weeks with a string of assured displays, scoring two stunning goals in the 4-2 away win at Watford.

Shaw was signed from Southampton for £30m in 2014 and looked to be the long-term replacement for Patrice Evra - before suffering a horrific broken leg in 2015.

He returned to full fitness in 2016 but has been publicly criticised by Mourinho on a number of occasions since the Portuguese coach took the reins at Old Trafford last summer.

Securing top spot in their group, Shaw celebrated his and his teammates Champions League win on social media.

Mourinho makes promise to Shaw

Manchester United fans were enjoying the 22-year-old's individual highlights from the 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

They weren't the only ones impressed by the Southampton academy graduate and Mourinho made a pledge to the Manchester United outcast.

"He was really dangerous," said Mourinho after Tuesday's match.

"He was deserving that opportunity for a long time and is going to get more because his performance was really positive," added the Portuguese.

"He had a great intensity in his game, it was no surprise that after minute 80 he was feeling the consequences of that intensity. It is normal for his first match of season."

Shaw had only played 48 minutes of competitive football this season but can expect more minutes over the busy Christmas period.

Young is expected to return to the first XI when Manchester United host rivals Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side currently have an eight point lead over the Red Devils, having taken 43 points from the opening 45 on offer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms